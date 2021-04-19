Maserati levante 48-volt light hybrid brand’s first eco-friendly pickup

After an inexplicable secrecy, Maserati revealed the first eco-friendly truck from his portfolio, the Hybrid lift that comes with a 48 volt light system that improves its performance at the same level of consumption and emissions. Their aesthetic differences with respect to the conventional line they are minimal.

This is the new Maserati Levante hybrid light 2021

The setting for this debut was the Shanghai Hall and there the Italian brand showed the definitive aspect of the Hybrid lift and all the technical data that make this SUV the lowest emissions option in the lineup while maintaining the high standard of sportiness and elegance of Maserati

The new Maserati Levante hybrid then has an engine four-cylinder 2.0-liter to which is attached a starter generator 48 volt belt driven already this set is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This leaves this variant with 325 HP and 450 Nm of torque.

This new hybrid vehicle features all-wheel drive and due to its typology it weighs less than the conventional variants, adding 2,090 kg on the scale. This leaves it with a power-to-weight ratio of 6.4 kilos per horse.

This allows the Maserati Levante hybrid light have an acceleration of 0 to 100 kph in 6 seconds and reach a maximum speed from 240 kph. To reinforce its arrests the brand also gave a deep sound to its engine so that it is on the same scale of its dynamics.

Details that differentiate it

The new one Maserati Levante Hybrid It uses the same structure and bodywork of the gasoline and diesel editions but to differentiate itself from these it has blue details in various areas, including the brake calipers, air ducts and the trident insignia on the C-pillar. Additionally, the brand launched a special color, named Azzurro Astro, which is a three-layer metallic blue.

The same treatment received inside with blue stitching on the seats and elsewhere and a cabin with an elegant Premium layout.

This cabin presentation is joined by the latest infotainment system Maserati Connect which brings a high resolution touch screen of 10.1 inch with a frameless design.

FACT

The truck Maserati Levante 48-Volt Light Hybrid joins the also hybrid Ghibli that was presented last year.

