Maserati Levante 2021: all the details

Maserati updates its SUV, a Maserati Levante Hybrid 2021 that it will continue to be the only SUV of the Italian firm until the arrival of its younger brother; the new Maserati Grecale. For this update, and following in the footsteps of the new Ghibli Hybrid, the Maserati Levante debuts important improvements in infotainment and driving assistance, but without a doubt the big news is in new micro-hybrid gasoline engine. A) Yes, The Maserati Levante Hybrid becomes the direct successor to the diesel versions, taking another step in the electrification of the entire range.

Maserati electrifies the Levante by focusing on relieving diesel with similar consumption, but with a better response and less weight

In the equipment section Maserati has integrated a new infotainment system called MIA, which is based on Android and has an 8.4 “touch screen. This system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to being able to work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. For its part, the instrument cluster maintains the 7 “central LCD display configuration accompanied by two large analog gauges for the tachometer and speedometer.

The first Maserari Levante hybrid

The new micro-hybrid engine is undoubtedly the great novelty in this Levante. We are talking about the same engine that was released in the Ghibli Hybrid, which means that we are facing a 2.0 Turbo gasoline with 4 cylinders capable of developing 330 hp of maximum power at 5,750 rpm and 450 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. But what is really interesting about this propeller is the fact that it has a 48-volt micro-hybrid assistance system, with a Start / Stop capable of assisting the thermal propeller in acceleration (250 Nm of extra support), in addition to a electric compressor (eBooster) to improve drive response and eliminate lag at the turbocharger inlet.

To understand us, Maserati’s priority in the development of this micro-hybrid engine has been to offer a better response, and not so much to achieve the maximum possible efficiency. Having said that, Thanks to this hybrid configuration, the Levante will be able to enjoy the ECO label in the Spanish market., homologous CO2 emissions (WLTP) of between 231 and 252 grams. Those concerned about sound, according to Maserati, can rest assured that the Italian firm promises to have taken great care of this aspect to continue offering a very sporty character.

In the transmission section, the automatic transmission by torque converter with 8 ratios, being connected to a system of Q4 all-wheel drive with intelligent torque distribution depending on the available grip and the selected driving mode. This distribution can vary between 50:50 and 0: 100, adding a self-locking rear differential set at 25% in acceleration and at 35% in retention. The suspension for its part is pneumatic type with different profiles to modify its behavior and the height of the Levante, being able to offer a ground clearance up to 247 mm.

In performance, the Maserati Levante Hybrid is capable of doing the 0-100 Km / h in 6 seconds, reaching a maximum speed of 240 Km / h. To highlight the fact that despite throwing a weight of 2,050 Kg, the Levante achieves a 50:50 weight distribution between axles.