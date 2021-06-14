Maserati GranTurismo 2022: The first “spy” teasers are now official

The Maserati GranTurismo It is one of the most exclusive sports cars that we have been able to find for sale. The current, and first, generation arrived on the market in 2007 and, with the occasional design update, said goodbye to us in 2019. But he was not alone, since three years later (2010) the roofless version was added. : the Maserati GranCabrio. Now, after another three years of commercial absence, what will be his second installment is ready.

The plans that the defunct FCA Group had for the Maserati GranTurismo they have been surrounded by secrecy and many doubts. However, things changed in December of last year 2020. At that time, the house of the Trident celebrated its 106 years of life by publishing two teasers very important. One of them was the Grecale SUV and the other was the GranTurismo. Now, the first “spy” teasers arrive with some other additional information …

The new Maserati GranTurismo will be the first 100 percent electric model of the firm

First of all we will focus on its aesthetics. It is true that body of the units photographed They are dressed by a dense camo cloak. However, there are elements that are visible and we can comment. First of all, the front optics that follow a similar pattern to that of the MC20. The Grill It is large and, as in other models of the brand, it has vertical slats and a large pitchfork in the central area.

We can also see in the front bumper nails generously sized side air intakes. The side view, meanwhile, follows the fluid and volume pattern that we already saw in the teaser from a few months ago. The area that there are no images is behind. Not surprisingly, looking at an overhead view we realize that it will have an air of its brother, the MC20. We can’t overlook the big ones either faired alloy wheels.

Maserati looks back at its 106 years of life and shows two important teasers

In addition to aesthetics, another of the great novelties of the Maserati GranTurismo will be under your skin. For now they have not confirmed it, but we understand that will use the MC20 platform. But there is more, since the house of the Trident assures that it will be the first electric model in its history. However, there are sources that indicate that it could also have a gasoline block under its hood. To be exact, the V6 Nettuno engine that already brings the MC20 to life.

However, the GranTurismo prototypes are in a period of validation test on roads and circuits. As a result, engineers will be able to collect vital data for the preparation of the final configuration. If all goes according to plan, your official debut should take place in some point in this year 2021. Its sale is scheduled for sometime in 2022 so it will not take long to know new details.

Source – Maserati