Maserati Ghibli Operanera and Operabianca, new special edition with art as standard bearer

Maserati and Hiroshi fujiwara, the Japanese godfather of street culture, have teamed up to create two unique models of the Maserati Ghibli. Using the company’s customization program (Maserati Fuoriserie), both names have come together under the concept “ITANJI” to give Italian design some of the Japanese perfection in the form of Maserati Ghibli Operabianca Y Operanera.

Renowned as a trendsetter, one of the first disc jockeys (DJs) to import hip hop to Japan – and a producer and musician who works with international artists – he highlights his work as a way to express aspects of the moods of the urban experience. According to their exclusivity, both Ghibli will be of limited production, since the Modem firm will manufacture a total of 175 units for the whole worldAlthough Maserati hasn’t said how many of each color there will be (and only provides images of one).

Rather than using the new hybrid Ghibli as a base, the two new special editions are based on the finish GranLusso. The pair, one completely black (Operanera) and the other completely white (Operabianca), who use the visual cues of the Ghibli and the urban style of the Fujiwara brand –Fragment– to form an eye-catching duo to bridge the gap between the urban fashion of the rising sun and the automotive world. The objective, according to the Italian house, is to create “a symbol of contemporary luxury”.

In addition to the opaque shades in black or white, the grill seeks to reflect the urban style of the Japanese artist, combining the logo of your brand with the classic trident of the brand. The exterior look is completed for both the Maserati Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca with 20-inch Urano light alloy wheels painted in matt black and the Fragment emblem on the C-pillar. Honestly, maybe the glossy grille doesn’t make it into the option. great for the Batmobile, but yes for a certain Bruce Wayne. It is elegant, sporty, and above all, distinctive.

Inside, premium leather and Alcantara are the dominant materials, and the seats sport contrasting silver inserts on both the vertical seams and for the Maserati logo on the headrests. Another element that helps to stand out from the black are the seat belts, which are finished in the brand’s characteristic dark blue. Certainly, despite having a few as many years under his belt (the original model dates from 2013), the 2020 updates keep him competent.

Finally, in the lower section of the triple side air vents, a symbolic code is displayed. Because the alphanumeric label “M157110519FRG” it is not placed there because it is a new license plate. In truth, the first four characters refer to the Ghibli identification code, and the next six letters are a reminder of the first meeting between Fujiwara and the Italian automaker, the November 5, 2019, while the three closing letters are the abbreviation of the brand of Fujiwara.

Source: Maserati

