Maserati driver appears on video shooting man who passed his vehicle in Washington DC

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images

Authorities in Washington, DC are looking for the driver of a Maserati that he got out of his vehicle in broad daylight to open fire on another driver who had allegedly passed him on the road.

The incident was reported Wednesday around 5 pm on the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue. The Metropolitan Police Department released the images of the incident last Friday.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on 5/19/21, in the 1600 block of Eastern Ave., NE Have info? Call (202) 727-9099 / text 50411 Video: https://t.co/G7r7Qr3gMA pic.twitter.com/dcWwXPaXsD – DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 22, 2021

Security camera footage shows the suspect getting out of a car at a stop, walking to the side of the passenger seat of another sedan, pointing the gun and shooting.

As the other driver accelerates, the gunman apparently point the gun into oncoming traffic.

The Suspect’s Maserati It is a two-door gray.

Anyone who can help identify the vehicle or suspect can contact authorities at (202) 727-9099 or provide confidence through the TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

There are no reports of injuries as a result of the attack.