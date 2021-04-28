Maserati celebrates its sporting heritage with the special F Tributo series

Maserati is one of the brands with the greatest sports tradition of how many make up the universe of the automobile. The house of the trident has a passion for racing embedded in its DNA and this is shown by each of the cars it launches on the market. Now it occupies a delicate position, because the public does not finish seeing it as it is: a teaches premium at the height of Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. However, this should change sooner rather than later.

To turn this “omelette” upside down, Maserati is finalizing an ambitious strategic plan. The last great novelty that they have presented is the Levante Hybrid, although more news will arrive later. Meanwhile, they go one step further to attract those customers who know their sporting history and also enjoy it. They present in society the special series F Tribute. We tell you which models they arrive at and what are their characteristics …

The Maserati F Tributo Special Edition celebrate the history of the Italian firm in sports racing

First of all, explain that the “F” corresponds to the surname of the Argentine pilot Juan Manuel Fangio. Thanks to him, the signature of the trident achieved several victories in Formula 1. To give greater notoriety for the special series F Tributo those responsible for Maserati have chosen two of the models that sell the most. We refer, how could it be otherwise, to the ghibli saloon and to all way lift.

In both cases, Maserati has equipped both models with a more sporty aesthetics. Both are available in two colors: Rosso Tribute Y Azzurro Tribute. As a complement they present a touch of yellow on the brake calipers and the outer circle of the 21-inch alloy wheels. On the Ghibli they are finished in gloss black and on the Levante in black. But there are more exclusive details …

To identify them, we have a “F Tributo” logo next to the front wheel arches. In addition, on the “C” pillar there is a trident painted in the same tone as the body. Inside the house, the changes are less noticeable, although we cannot ignore the sport seats dresses black leather Pieno Fiore with red and yellow stitching. The rest of the elements and equipment options do not vary one iota.

Refering to motorization that will animate the Maserati F Tributo little we can say. The press release doesn’t specify which block will be under its hood, but they should have chosen the more powerful option. All in all, remember that the April 25, 1926 debuted the Type 26 winning the Targa Florio in the 1,500cc class. That is, almost 95 years have passed since this feat, so this version comes at a really sweet moment.

Congratulations… we hope that the public knows how to recognize your tradition.

Source – Maserati