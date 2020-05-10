Gastón Fernández, a current student footballer, participated in an Instagram live with TNT Sports and left the door open to put an end to his career in the short term. The 35-year-old forward ends his contract mid-year and still doesn’t know what will happen.

“The truth that I’m analyzing the future a little, I reached a stage in my career in which each contract renewal each one has to consider the desire and their own goals. From there, decisions are made. I always wanted to give him all the football. The contract expires on June 30, my idea is to retire with the Student shirt. I know I’m going to do it, but I don’t know when … If now, in December or next year, it’s something I’m analyzing, “said the 35-year-old forward.

And in the same vein, he left the door open for retirement: “The affection of the people of Students is very great and it would be ideal to retire on the court. But I still don’t know, when I have an announcement I will. Likewise the bond of the people of Students will be forever. Having identified with this club … From that point of view I am more than satisfied. “

“I like the idea of ​​being a coach, but continuing with the routine of a soccer player is difficult for the family. So I decide the coach part, put it aside. The idea is get fully into the representation of footballersMy childhood friend is a representative and he will surely join me. But trying to give another representation to the representation that we are used to, give more tools to the players, “he added.

When La Gata was counting that, she appeared Javier Mascherano in the comments and made a special request: “Gastón, stop messing around with being a representative and I kept playing, will you?“the little boss wrote to him. And on the same line, he added:” Or represent me, ha. Tell him something, JPV. Well, I’m going to take care of my daughters. “

