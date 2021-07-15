Mascherano predicted Di María’s goal in the final

07/14/2021 at 7:08 PM CEST

The Argentina team won the Copa de América after having lost the three finals that preceded it. A long-awaited title by the country’s fanss after haunting her for the past decade.

Di María scored the goal that gave Argentina the continental trophy. A goal that Javier Mascherano predicted before the game started: “How well you entered. You turned the team on again !!!! You are going to score the goal that the Cup gives us, remember me, what I tell you. ” wrote to Di Maria. To which the footballer replied: “Thanks friend. Thanks. It will be like the Olympic Games you say hahaha, “he concluded.

Messi, as captain, was the player who received the most criticism during the last decade when he did not reach a title with the national team. But the scorer of the match was another of those who suffered the most from the constant attacks of Argentine fans. And with that goal they managed to satisfy the wishes of a whole generation.

In fact, Di María starred in one of the most emotional moments of the final. With a video call with his parents – through tears, he said: Did you see? Someday the wall was going to break & mldr; It broke. I gave it to myself many times, but I was still here. I never let go, pa, like they always taught me. I was always there and it ended up giving & mldr;& rdquor ;, ended.