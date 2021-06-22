Mascherano congratulates Messi after equaling his record with Argentina

06/22/2021 at 4:46 PM CEST

Leo Messi has written a new chapter in the record book of the Argentine team. During the match between Argentina and Paraguay, which ended 1-0 thanks to a goal from ‘Papu’ Gómez, the Barça star reached his 147th international appearance with the Albiceleste. With this figure, Messi equals Mascherano as the player with the most caps on the Argentine national team.

Through his Instagram account, the ‘Boss’ wanted to congratulate his friend and former partner for matching his record. & rdquor;Congratulations Leo for having reached the record of appearances with the Argentina jersey. Nobody better than you to continue growing the legend and be the player with the most presence in our National Team. Congratulations to the whole team for the victory and many more !!! & rdquor ;.

Leo Messi, for his part, celebrated his record for international appearances with the albiceleste through a publication through his Instagram account. In the text, he returned the praise to Mascherano. “Another important victory to keep growing. Proud to have been able to wear the light blue and white as many times as my friend Masche whom I love very much, I always respected and admired “.