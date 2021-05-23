Masarova and Gimeno accompany Alcaraz in Challenger and ITF week

The week before Roland Garros (its phase qualifying is the protagonist since this Monday) has had a great Spanish protagonism in the ITF and Challenger tennis with titles celebrated at all levels: Carlos Alcaraz on the ATP Challenger circuit, Rebeka Masarova in the ITF women and Carlos Gimeno on the ITF men’s circuit.

On the Challenger circuit, in the third tournament of Oeiras (125, Portugal), Carlos Alcaraz has released his palmars in 2021 after winning the Portuguese singles draw by beating Argentine Facundo Bagnis in the final by 6-4 and 6-4. Fourth Challenger and first in category 125 (before there were two 80s and one 100). With the title, Alcaraz brand new top100. He does so as the youngest player in the group, just 18 years old, and one of the three under-20s in this elite group: Jannik Sinner (19 years and nine months) and Lorenzo Musetti (19 years and two months).

In the second Challenger scenario of the week, in Biella (50, Italy), Sergio Martos has played the doubles final.

In the $ 25k ITF women’s tournament Platja d’Aro (Gerona), the final was entirely Spanish between Rebeka Masarova and Irene Burillo. They needed the third set to define a title that ended up in the hands of Masarova (6-3, 3-6, 6-2) who became a three-time ITF champion and debuted his palmars in $ 25k tournaments. It has, moreover, since previous, accumulating eight wins in the Catalan tournament to win the title.

Irene Burillo she has stayed one set from being a champion. Despite losing the final, the Zaragoza tennis player leaves the tournament recovering the best sensations since the end of January when she won the 60k of Rome, his biggest success to date. In between, only in one of the 10 tournaments played has he won two games.

Also in Platja d’Aro, Marina Bassols and Carlota Martnez they have reached the quarterfinals. In doubles, Jessica Bouzas and Claudia Hoste they have been semifinalists. The economic contribution of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation It is of the utmost importance for Spain to maintain a wide calendar of tournaments that help the progression of our tennis players.

We traveled to the province of Barcelona, Vic, where a 25k dollar ITF men’s draw has been contested. Carlos Gimeno He has won the title by defeating the Argentine Pedro Cachn 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. It is his fourth ITF, second 25k, and fifth professional title adding the Challenger of Gran Canaria II. In the same painting, Javier Ravine, Robert Ortega and Carlos Lpez they have reached the individual quarterfinals.

In the 15k of Sibenik (Croatia), Jos Francisco Vidal has played the doubles semifinals and in the 15k of Heraklion (Greece) Pablo Nursery He has played in the doubles semifinals.

We face the last full week of May and the more modest circuits present multiple scenarios. On ITF women up to eight tournaments: two 25k in Liepaja (Latvia) and Otocec (Slovenia) and six 15k in Sibenik (Croatia), Heraklion (Greece), Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Saint Margarida de Montbui (Barcelona), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

The circuit ITF men presents 10 tournaments. Two 25k in Kiseljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Most (Czech Republic) and up to eight $ 15k tournaments in Kouvola (Finland), Heraklion (Greece), Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Bucharest (Romania), Marbella, (Spain), Monastir (Tunisia), Antalya (Turkey) and Novomoskovsk (Ukraine).

The circuit Challenger presents a single scenario, repeating for the second consecutive week in Oeiras, where a category 50 box is held, being the fourth of the season in the Portuguese city.