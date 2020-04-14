One of the most envied things in the NBA from other sports and competitions it is how accessible some of the top sports leaders are and the honesty with which they talk about thorny issues. Masai Ujiri He is one of the strongest exponents of this current of thought and action. He who is already one of the most highly valued managers in the world, is revolutionizing the competition for his visionary and innovative character in decision making, although some of them have been risky and painful. In an online interview with TNT, he had no qualms about analyzing his relationship with stars of the Toronto Raptors who left the franchise under his command.

“It is not easy to maintain a normal relationship when you have had to make difficult decisions. It was painful for me to do without Dwayne Casey because he is a wonderful person and did an excellent job. For a while, my relationship with him has resumed and the families of They’ve both helped a lot. He’s getting more complex with DeMar DeRozan. We need time for everything to improve. In life you can’t stop doing what you consider most beneficial no matter how much it hurts you, and that’s what we’ve learned in the franchise. because it is those decisions that have brought us to glory, “he declared before acknowledging that the march of Kawhi Leonard It was difficult for the team.

However, the forward gait was somewhat predictable after getting the ring. “It was a partnership of mutual trust and our friendship has evolved even more since he left. I understand his decision to leave and I will always support him. I will never be able to thank him for everything he gave us last year,” he said before addressing the crisis. of the coronavirus. “Adam Silver He is doing a great job, in the meetings he transmits very interesting ideas and with a contagious passion. I am sure that under your leadership we will find solutions to any challenge, “he said before referring to the potential of his team.

“We have formed a magnificent squad, our coach is clear about the way he wants to play and has the commitment of players who seem better every year with each passing year. I am very proud of the boys and how they are defending the ring. They have great courage as a team and I see them capable of great things “, assured a Masai Ujiri which is revolutionizing the position of Gerente general in a NBA increasingly modern and dynamic.

