Masai Ujiri He is undoubtedly one of the most important figures in the current NBA, without shooting a single shot or lowering any rebounds. The GM of the Toronto Raptors He has been the architect of the last NBA champion and his way of managing has shown the way to many of his colleagues on how to work in the league. However, with the NBA suspended, there clearly isn’t much work for Ujiri.

The manager took the opportunity to speak with The Athletic and express his desire for the league to return: “I hope the season can be saved. It is all our hope. We love our game and we love our game. ” However, for GM “right now, the way we can save the NBA is by abiding by the rules and doing everything possible as a people, as a community.”

“I don’t want to say panic, because we weren’t. I think people, players, everybody was really calm, but concerned.” @TheAthleticTO, Masai Ujiri on the Raptors ’immediate reaction to Gobert testing positive, what’s filling his days, and who’s stalking. Https://t.co/7eOFM6v1nB

– (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) April 1, 2020

Furthermore, Ujiri remarked that “this is not about the NBA, NBA players, or fans. It is about the whole world. This is something that hits us globally. It is not an earthquake that only strikes one part of the world or a disaster like a tsunami, apologizing for what I say. This is affecting us all and we can plan the NBA as much as we want and return as much as we want, but this is something that goes beyond us. ”

Finally, Ujiri stated that his contract, which expires in 2022, “is one of the last things on my mind. I miss the game and as I miss basketball, I care about my team, my family, and the world. ” Hopefully, for the happiness of Ujiri and everyone, that the orange ball will roll down the tracks again and that this bad moment will soon pass

.