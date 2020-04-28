One of the most iconic sagas of Nintendo and in the world of video games in general is Kirby. The pink ball that absorbs everything that it catches by its passage is of celebration, and it is that it turns nothing more and nothing less than 28 years old. His first adventure was Kirby´s Dream Land, title that came out for Game Boy on April 27, 1992, developed by HAL Laboratory and directed by himself Mashahiro Sakurai. There is a curiosity about this game and about Kirby, and it is that since the Game Boy was seen in black and white and not in colors, the distributors of America and Europe made the cover of the game with a totally white Kirby because they did not know what color it had actually. However, with their next adventure, Kirby’s Adventure for NES, they have already made it clear that our protagonist is pink.

Dad Sakurai pays tribute to Kirby

Sakurai will be known to many as the director of the legendary Nintendo fighting game, Super Smash Bros. However, as you have seen, before the fighting title, he was the director of several Kirby games. To celebrate Kirby’s 28th birthday, Sakurai has not missed the opportunity to congratulate and thus demonstrate the love he has for the pink ball. It was on his Twitter account that he made such a congratulation with a very peculiar image of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. in which we can see the bodies of Cloud and Ganondorf but with the transformations of these of Kirby.

カ ー ビ ィ が 28 周年 で す と。 二 作 目 で コ ピ ー 能力 、 そ の 次 に コ ピ ー 帽子 て し ま か ば も も も ま 労 労 労 労 労 労 労 労 労 労 労

新 フ ァ イ タ ー が 参 戦 す る 度 に 作 ら な け れ ば な り ま せ ん か ら ね。 – 桜 井 政 博 (@Sora_Sakurai) April 27, 2020

Sakurai wanted to give an explanation about Kirby and the fighting game, and it is that he comments that Kirby is a great challenge in Super Smash Bros., because every time a new fighter joins the roster, he has to perform a new update on Kirby as he needs a new transformation and a new ability to fight. Surely although it is a great challenge, Sakurai does it with all the love in the world, because Kirby was his first great job.

