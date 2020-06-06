Valverde, Soler and Mas, at the head of Movistar during a rally last January. Luis Ángel Gómez

When June arrives and the heat, Spanish cyclists are always happy, they train with short shorts and light jerseys and they happily burn arms and legs, and in 2020, the happiness they sing is greater. It seems as if the shorter and foggy days have passed, the sadness and fear, nightmares, have passed and the virus that has had them and half humanity, locked up at home for weeks, has also disappeared. Hibernation ends, it is approaching, with a scheduled start on July 28 in the Vuelta a Burgos, a season compressed into 100 days.

And, at Movistar, the team of Alejandro Valverde and Marc Soler, and the new one of the cyclist who comes, Enric Mas, who has barely been able to play eight days of competition (three in his Mallorca, five in Andalusia), speak of the Tour. They see it more clearly now, even though almost three months remain (August 29 to September 20), and with appetite.

The day he was able to leave home, in mid-May, park the rollers and go up and down Andorra by bike, Mas, 25, felt like a child on Three Kings Day with a free bike. “It was a toy for me a couple of days,” says Mas, who already pedals it as a work tool and says a resounding “no” to Eusebio Unzue when the team leader proposes that instead of Tour, in which He would share responsibility with the untouchable Valverde, why he does not go to the Giro (October 3 to 25), where he would be the sole leader, an opportunity to mature well. “It motivates me more to be next to Valverde”, says, in a collective press conference, the Majorcan climber who debuted on the last Tour at the Deceuninck in Alaphilippe. “I am going to learn a lot from him. We will form a great duo”.

And, while Unzue prefers that the relationship established between the two on the Tour is that of godfather-godson, “duo”, precisely, is the word that Valverde, 15 years older and winner of almost everything, also chooses to define the relationship. that you will have with Mas. “We will make a great duo,” says Valverde, who, a good Murcian, hates the cold and rain, and says that he is even scared and worried that the Vuelta (October 20 to November 8) will run all the way north. and so late. “These are the days that I like least, those of November, when you have to go out with sleeves and long pants.”

In the Vuelta, whose first week coincides with the last of the Giro, he will also pair with Mas, while the team’s third leader, Marc Soler, 26, will deal only with the Giro. “It was a change of approach that emerged 15 days ago, that of distributing apples in various baskets,” says Unzue to explain a novelty that can be seen as a radical change in philosophy in a team that in the previous two years, the Nairo Quintana, Mikel Landa and Valverde, thought that the best thing was to go with the best runners to the best race. And they all went to the Tour in 2018 and 2019, with meager results, while the fourth man, Richard Carapaz, beat them in the 2019 Giro and changed teams. “I sold the Giro to Marc and Mas, who do not know the Italian race, as a great opportunity for their development. But he did not accept the order, he is more of a Tour man, and Marc accepted ”.

“Good”, clarifies the Catalan cyclist who won the Tour del Porvenir of 2015 and already knows Tour and Vuelta, and in the Giro he will have to fight, among others, with the phenomenon of the future, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, 20 years old. “When Eusebio proposed it to me, I was 95% for the Tour-Lap and 5% for the Giro, then I turned it around, looked at the calendar and was encouraged, and in the end I told him to go ahead, but not to get involved Pressure. I’m going to do my best. “

Although it is summer and the Tour is calling, and the Covid 19 seems to be over, cyclists do not forget that the economic consequences of the pandemic, the crisis to come, will fully affect their profession and their market, in which they already The information of important team riders (Mitchelton, Ineos, CCC) multiplies, offering themselves to other teams because they smell that theirs will not have much future. “There will be a readjustment, there is no other choice,” says Unzue. “But there are teams that are going to have a worse time.” And the more precise the importance of the threat. “The crisis will affect all the workers in the world, and also us, but not equally. There are colleagues in Andorra who don’t even know if their team is going to be able to resume the season, and they don’t charge, ”he says. Instead, I can go to bed calmly. It is amazing to have a sponsor like Telefónica ”.

The preventive protocols against Covid 19 have not yet been completed, but among the advances in the outlines of the federations there is a measure that will end the stubbornness of Giro and Tour to keep the misses on the podium to kiss the champions. , the only great careers that keep them. When cycling returns, the trophies to the winners after the stages are slated to be delivered on a platter by masked and gloved personnel. The little public will applaud from further away, kept at a distance by a double fence.