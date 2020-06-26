A few weeks ago More fight I took the initiative during this pandemic to create a tournament between independent fighters, whose name was Supreme Tournament, which would allow the wrestlers to have activity in the ring but also as an option so that the fan could help the participants through donations through a bank account and thus support them financially but also provide a quality show for the hobby that has been from having a distraction but mainly from watching wrestling from home.

Supreme Tournament

Due to the success and good acceptance that the men’s tournament had, now Mas Lucha is preparing a very pleasant surprise for the wrestling hobby, since the Supreme Tournament, which will have a format similar to the previous one but this will be in its female version, the start date has not yet been confirmed and how long it will last but it is a fact that it will be carried out with the due safety and hygiene protocols and without an audience, but The fights will be broadcast on the official Mas Lucha YouTube channel.

Confirmed fighters

Through its official social networks Mas Lucha has confirmed until today 6 fighters who will be participating in the Supreme Tournament, as well as young promises such as Baby love, Golden Queen or Quetzal Goddess They will be competing with fighters with a long career as Ludark, Ayako Hamada and Sexy Sweet (Sexy star), in the next few days the rest of the gladiators will be known who will be fighting to be the first winner of the Supreme Tournament as well as the dates and groups.

There are already 6 confirmed fighters for the #TorneoSuprema Más Lucha! 🤼‍♀️ Who have you chosen as your favorite? 🧐 Presented by @tortas_astro pic.twitter.com/mQsbOijJ2S – More Fight | Supreme (@mas_lucha) June 26, 2020

