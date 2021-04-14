Marzhe Ponce shows off more with a tiny black string swimsuit

The pretty fitness model and a follower of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Marzhe ponce, He turned on social networks with a daring photograph in which she posed with a tiny black string swimsuit while lying on the ground, leaving her enormous attributes in the foreground and causing the fury of her followers.

The native of Michoacán published a couple of photos in her two accounts of Instagram, looking the most radiant in a two-piece swimsuit set in black, which made her stand out her already pronounced curves, raising the temperature in this spring time.

Ponce had ‘rested’ a bit from his activity on social networks, at least with his spicy posts, which have captivated his thousands of followers, mostly Chivas fans, with whom he has clicked with the risque publications and supporting the Flock.

Through her two Instagram accounts, the fan of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, shared the two photographs where she wore her great body with

n this black swimsuit set, contrasting with her tanned skin and tattoos

The model and influencer born in Michoacán, is a recognized fan of the Flock, a team for which she has sympathy because from a very young age she moved to the city of Guadalajara, which is why many thought she was originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

