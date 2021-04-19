Marzhe Ponce shows off her curves with a black string swimsuit

The famous fan of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and fitness models, Marzhe Ponce, upset all her followers on social networks by hanging two spicy photographs showing off her attributes in a tiny black two-piece swimsuit set, with which she made her tanned skin and striking tattoos stand out.

Ponce posed in the most provocative way recharged in her bath tub, accentuating her curves and showing off her long hair, leaving a mischievous question to her thousands of followers.

Also read: Jimena Sánchez shows off her enormous attributes in a translucent pink bodysuit

“Two pictures for Sunday today, which one do friends prefer?”, Published Ponce.

The one born in Michoacán shocked her fans in these couple of photographs, showing off her spectacular physique in this flirty two-piece outfit in black, revealing her most provocative side.

Marzhe’s photographs caused a sensation among her fans, who immediately reacted by leaving their likes and a large number of compliments on the model’s comment feed.

Despite being born in Michoacán, Ponce is a recognized fan of the Flock, a team for which she has sympathy because she moved to the city of Guadalajara from a very young age, which is why many thought she was originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Also read: Playboy style; Dorismar shows off her enormous attributes in tiny black swimsuit

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: