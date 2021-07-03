Marzhe Ponce shows off her attributes and makes her followers fall in love with a flirty outfit

Marzhe Ponce de León, a loyal fan of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, raised the temperature by showing off her spectacular figure, with her most recent postcard, where she stole the sighs of her followers on social networks.

Through your official account Instagram, the fan of the Flock, shared a couple of photographs where she wears a tight outfit, where she shows a little skin, driving her followers crazy who soon filled the publication with likes and comments.

“I combined the chones. Today is the last day of PR0m0 on my platform. Don’t waste my dear ones, ”shared Marzhe Ponce de León.

The model and influencer born in Michoacán, is a recognized fan of the Flock, a team for which she has sympathy because she moved to the city of Guadalajara from a very young age, so many thought that she was a native of the pearl of Guadalajara.

