Marzhe Ponce raises the temperature showing off her tremendous rear with a tiny swimsuit

Marzhe Ponce, a beautiful fan of the striped Chivas del Guadalajara, left nothing to the imagination after sharing her most recent postcard, where she stole the sighs and made her followers sweat, who did not take long to fill the photo of her with likes and comments. the Michoacana.

Through her official Instagram account, the faithful red and white, shared a photograph where she wears a tiny swimsuit, showing off her spectacular figure, causing the delights of her more than 350 thousand followers.

“A morning even without the sun’s rays is still a beautiful morning, don’t you think?” shared the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara fan.

The model and influencer born in Michoacán, is a recognized fan of the Flock, a team for which she has sympathy because she moved to the city of Guadalajara from a very young age, so many thought that she was a native of the pearl of Guadalajara.

