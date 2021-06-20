Marzhe Ponce makes her followers sweat with her transparent dress

The beautiful fan of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Marzhe Ponce de León left nothing to the imagination after revealing more in her most recent postcard, where she caused the sighs of her followers, who soon filled the publication with “likes” and comments.

Through her official Instagram account, the faithful fan of the Sacred Herd shared a photograph where she wears a spectacular transparent dress from the top, which caused the delight of her more than 300 thousand followers.

Also read: David Faitelson and Ricardo Peláez on the verge of blows; were separated by security elements

“What a delight the mutuality, the desire, the taste. MARZHEPONCEDELEON com, Thank you to my entire Exclusive Community for letting me into your lives. See you in a little while on my website. ” shared the Chivas fan.

The model and influencer born in Michoacán, is a recognized fan of the Flock, a team for which she has sympathy because she moved to the city of Guadalajara from a very young age, so many thought that she was a native of the pearl of Guadalajara.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content