Maryna Moroz vs. Luana Carolina added to UFC Fight Night on October 16

After more than a year away, Maryna Moroz already has a return date to the Octagon. The Ukrainian will face Luana carolina at UFC Fight Night on October 16.

The match was confirmed by Raphael Marinho from Combate.com the morning of this Tuesday.

Moroz, comes with the intention of extending his winning streak. The flyweight is on a two-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Mayra Bueno Silva on UFC Brasilia. Before that victory, she beat the Colombian Sabina mazo on UFC on ESPN 2.

Carolina, you will try to get a winning streak. The Brazilian comes from beating Poliana Botelho by unanimous decision in UFC on ESPN 23. Before that fight, it was ended by Ariane lipski on UFC Fight Island 2. Ending a six-win streak.

UFC Fight Night October 16 will be held in a place to be defined.

