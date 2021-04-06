Maryland One dead and two people injured in a shooting in Maryla

April 6, 2021 April 6, 2021

Two people were seriously injured near Fort Detrick, an army base in Frederick County, Maryland, after a shooting in the area Tuesday. A suspect in the shooting is dead.

“We are at the scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive,” Frederick, Maryland police announced.

According to authorities, reports of the shooting on Progress Drive around 8:30 am (local time), explained Allen Etzler, a spokesman for the Police Department.

In this regard, he added that the wounded may fear for their lives due to the shooting. It also indicated that the names and ages of the victims and the suspect were not immediately available.

