The Murcian Mary Romero (6-2, 1 KO), the European super bantamweight champion, will make the first defense of the title she won in January 2020, her last fight so far.

She beat the Bulgarian Ivanka Ivanova on points and will now put her title at stake against the British Amy timlin (4-0-1, 0 KO), 21 years old.

The fight will take place this summer in England, although there is no exact date yet.