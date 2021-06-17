Mary Pierce: “We need a lot more children to play tennis”

For some years now, we have been warning about the decline in the practice of tennis worldwide, an evil that does not affect competitive sport, but does affect the federation. Children are betting less and less on tennis, or so the data says. Luckily for the ITF they control the statistics well and have already got to work to combat it. Mary pierce It is one of the great pillars that is pushing from within to improve the health of grassroots tennis, although its work also falls on the objective of promoting the figure of the coach. The French, who works for the International Tennis Federation since 2017, participated this Wednesday in a webinar where she answered all these questions.

“Tennis begins at the grassroots, so my intention is more and more children practice this sport, that they play and that opportunities are provided. If they love to play they have to keep trying to get to the best they can be, ”confesses the two-time Grand Slam champion. “Development is where it all begins, so this should be the mission of the ITF, to bring tennis initiatives to the very young, thus ensuring that there are adequate training facilities and international competition. But we need many more children to play tennis, even if they do not have the ambition to become professional players, to run outdoors, interact with others and learn from the rewards of this discipline, where the hard work pays off ”.

Pierce embroidered tennis on the court, thus becoming the third best racket in the world, so now she is focused on her work as a coach, a profile that they seek to professionalize in the medium term. “I never considered being a coach. I once had a close relationship with my neighbors and volunteered to train their children. I put everything I learned as a player into training them, I gave them technical advice, I taught them exercises, I tried to motivate them and I saw how they improved, so it was very satisfying. I realized that I had a lot to give, so at that moment I decided to start training. As a player I always wanted to be the best, so as a coach I also wanted to be, ”says the 46-year-old, who quickly made the transition to the bench. “I did a course, always with great humility, accepting that I did not know everything, so I learned many things there. Each coach must go his own way and mine was to help people with great ambition, with the gift of reaching the highest level of the game, “says the Australian and Roland Garros champion.

Enhance the figure of the coach

As an essential member of the ITF Board of Directors for four years, Mary is in charge of promoting gender equality and the practice of tennis, but she is also committed to training them through multiple courses. “There are coaches who offer workshops for players while they are still active, perhaps during big events like Grand Slam, to attract players who are thinking about what they want to do after retirement. We need to educate players about training coaches and that path to certification. National Associations can help them gain that coaching experience and provide a job opportunity mechanism so that players who want to be coaches can find outlets. “