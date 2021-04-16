Mary Kay Inc. launches Suite 13TM immersive virtual experience platform

A virtual reality platform that provides a flexible space for Mary Kay and its independent beauty consultants to present the latest product portfolio, tell the brand’s story, and demonstrate its heritage

Global beauty brand Mary Kay Inc. and its Mary Kay Global Design Studio introduce Suite 13TM, an innovative virtual beauty experience that leverages the use of virtual reality to digitize Mary Kay’s first pop-up virtual showroom. Designed with the latest virtual reality technology, the new Suite 13TM offers Mary Kay independent beauty consultants and their clients a comprehensive 360 ​​° 3D beauty experience where users can virtually explore the skincare portfolio of the beauty brand and learn about the company and the history of its founder Mary Kay Ash.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415006154/es/

The new Suite 13 ™ offers Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants and their customers a 360-degree, 3D beauty experience. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

The new Suite 13TM invites users to tour virtual “rooms”. By entering the “Lobby”, users can learn about the global legacy of the company. Other virtual rooms include the “Pink Plaza” which explores the company’s values ​​and the “Innovation Center” which showcases innovative skin care products and showcases benefits and ingredients. key to Mary Kay products. Additionally, the platform allows users to add their favorite Mary Kay products to a Wish List to share with the user’s independent beauty consultant.

“The launch of Suite 13TM is the result of months of creativity, passion and commitment to provide Mary Kay’s independent beauty consultants with the best and most innovative tools on the market to help them manage their businesses,” says Sheryl Adkins-Green , Director of Marketing, Mary Kay Inc. “Today, technology is at the center of everything and people, particularly the younger generation, want to discover, learn more and learn about new products online. Suite 13TM will provide to Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants the flexibility of a digital business by introducing our Mary Kay brand anywhere, anytime, and enhancing the way they engage with their clients by sharing an immersive beauty experience. In this new digital-driven environment, we will continue to find creative ways for people to connect virtually to experience Low-touch custom gums based on high-tech innovation. “

Read more

For the design of Suite 13TM, Mary Kay partnered with Obsess, a leading experiential e-commerce platform that enables brands to create interactive virtual experiences online using virtual reality. Led by entrepreneur Neha Singh, Obsess has worked with other global beauty and fashion brands to create unforgettable virtual brand experiences for consumers. In keeping with its mission to empower the lives of women, Mary Kay also partnered with several female photographers to produce the images displayed on the virtual platform.

“Suite 13 TM aims to bring the Mary Kay beauty experience together in a way that is much more accessible to independent beauty consultants and their clients where they already are,” said Neha Singh, founder and CEO of Obsess. “With Suite 13TM, the Mary Kay team took care of every detail of the platform, giving you the feeling of being in a virtual Mary Kay showroom without having to be physically present. Our platform has enabled brands to create Immersive and visually engaging virtual experiences that are changing the way they interact with their customers and we are excited that Mary Kay customers continue to discover, learn and engage with the brand in a new digital environment. “

Suite 13 TM was initially launched in Mexico in early 2021 and later in Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Colombia and Peru. The company expects to launch the platform in most of its markets by the end of 2021. Mary Kay is the first company to launch this type of virtual experience in its industry. Suite 13TM is just the latest technological innovation from Mary Kay and its Mary Kay Global Design Studio. Mary Kay launched the Mary Kay® Skin Analyzer, an app that leverages the most advanced, science-based artificial intelligence facial skin recommendation technology to help independent beauty consultants deliver a personalized skincare regimen of products. from Mary Kay with just a quick skin scan. Another innovation, Mary Kay® MirrorMe ™ Web, offers customers a virtual “try-before-you-buy” way, directly from an independent beauty consultancy website using virtual reality technology. MirrorMe ™ is also available for iOS and Android devices.

About Mary Kay

As one of the pioneers in breaking through labor barriers for women, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty business nearly 60 years ago with three goals: to develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer compelling products, and make the world a better place. That dream grew into a multi-billion dollar company with a sales team of millions of independent members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to researching the science behind beauty and creating cutting-edge skin care products, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and perfumes. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors of domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging the little ones to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine, one lipstick at a time.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415006154/en/

Contacts

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

Marykay.com/newsroom

(+1) 972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com