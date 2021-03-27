Mary Kay Europe Receives Record Number Of Awards In The Field Of Business Excellence, Female Entrepreneurship And Empowerment, Sustainability And CSR

Mary Kay ends 2020 receiving numerous awards in different fields, thus achieving a record number of prestigious awards for its business excellence, its support for entrepreneurship and empowerment of women and sustainable initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Alla Sokolova Managing Director of Mary Kay Russia (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Madrid, March 25, 2020 – Mary Kay has published the results for 2020, in which the countries of the European region have achieved a record year of awards for their work in various areas. The Mary Kay Europe region has taken home more than 80 prestigious awards, from leading organizations and publications, ranging from business, corporate social responsibility, leadership and sustainability, in addition to many other awards received for its products in all its categories: skin care, color and Mary Kay fragrances. The awards highlight Mary Kay’s unwavering values ​​and dedication to the principles defined by the brand’s iconic founder, Mary Kay Ash.

Recently, Alla Sokolova, General Manager of Mary Kay Russia, received the Business Woman Award in the Corporate Leaders Category by the Ernst & Young Business Women Program. Ernst & Young, a world leader in auditing, taxation, strategy, transactions and consulting, which aims to promote female entrepreneurship and support the advancement of women in business. The criteria for selecting the winners were both the personal qualities of the participants and the performance indicators of their companies.

“It is amazing, though not surprising, how Mary Kay’s independent sales force in Europe met the challenges of 2020 by working tirelessly to continue offering their personalized advice to their clients with the help and support of each of our European markets and corporate teams. “said Tara Eustace, Mary Kay President, Europe Region. “And the record number of awards achieved in our region is a testament to our decades-long commitment to helping women in all walks of life realize their full potential through training, empowerment, and empowering women. feel and look beautiful. There is no greater joy in life than knowing how our collective work makes a difference in the lives of millions of women in our very diverse markets in the European region. “

“Mary Kay was a pioneer and strong advocate for women’s empowerment, long before it became a popular catchphrase. When women come together, they reveal their natural abilities and qualities, such as mutual support and encouragement. Healthy competition, even among us, propels us forward, inspiring new ideas and successes, “said Alla Sokolova, General Manager, Mary Kay Russia.

Awards received 2020 in Mary Kay Europe:

Excellence in leadership, entrepreneurship and empowerment of women

The General Director of Mary Kay Spain, Gema Aznar, for the fifth consecutive year was chosen as one of the “500 most influential women in Spain” in YoDona magazine’s annual list. YoDona magazine brings together the most powerful women in Spain in its special edition called “Power of women”

Mary Kay Russia General Manager Alla Sokolova was recognized in the “Top 250 of the best senior managers in Russia” for 2020 by the Russian Managers Association and “Kommersant” Publishing House. Alla was also named fifth in the Commerce category.

Mary Kay Moldova General Manager Marina Moraru was named “Person of the Year” in Management by VIP magazine. VIP Magazine is a premier publication in Moldova, covering business, lifestyle, culture, beauty and fashion.

Mary Kay Ukraine General Manager Viktoriia Zoria-Iatsenko won the “25 Most Successful Ukrainian Business Women” award in the Beauty category of business magazine Vlast Deneg (The Power of Money).

Mary Kay Ukraine also received an honorary certificate from the business magazine Vlast Deneg (Power of Money) and was included in the “TOP-50 Best Companies of Ukraine”.

In a poll that was voted on by consumers, experts and influencers, Mary Kay Ukraine ranked 1st in the “Favor of Success” category in the Distributive Cosmetics Brand category.

Mary Kay Poland and Lithuania General Manager Ewa Kudlińska-Pyrz received a

Financial magazine’s “Pearls of Polish Business” award in the list of “25 Most Influential Polish Women Entrepreneurs” for her contributions to the Polish economy and business.

Mary Kay Russia received the “Woman Who Matters” award in the Social Engagement category for her Business Opportunity and Entrepreneurship Project for Women entitled “Women’s Business”.

Business and labor excellence

Mary Kay Czech Republic, Poland and Spain, independently of each other, received “Best Employer” designation by the Kincentric Best Employers Program.

Mary Kay Slovakia received the “Slovakia Superbrands 2020” award. The brand was awarded by Slovak consumers and a Brand Council committee highlighting it among the most successful Business To Consumer (B2C) brands in the Slovak Republic.

Mary Kay Moldova received the “TOP Brand 2020” designation in the Beauty category in the annual “Top 100 Brands 2020” issue of VIP magazine. VIP magazine awards companies based on their market innovations and high consumer awareness of their brand and products.

Excellence in Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Mary Kay Germany received the “FOCUS Sustainability Award” in Cosmetics and Facial Skin Care chosen by consumers and published in the German news magazine FOCUS.

Mary Kay Ukraine was named in the corporate rating by Vlast Deneg (Power of Money) magazine among the top 25 Ukrainian companies with the best CSR programs for its Pink Changing Lives ™ initiative, including its mission to develop women’s entrepreneurship and for providing Ukrainian women with quality service and products. The list of companies was compiled based on company information, media reports, and opinions from industry experts.

Mary Kay Russia received the “Champions of Good Works” award for the pandemic initiative #YoHelpconMaryKay.

Excellence in direct sales

Mary Kay Belarus received the “Number One Award to the Direct Selling Cosmetics Company” from the annual national “Number One” awards, whose task is to promote healthy competition and determine the best players in the Belarusian market.

Excellence in digital education and print tools

Mary Kay Russia’s The Look catalog, which is a quarterly publication of Mary Kay products for consumers, took home the “2020 Best Corporate Media” in the “Client Media: Catalog” category. The event was organized by the Association of Corporate Media and Editorial de Empresas de Medios.

Mary Kay Russia Applause Magazine, which is an educational and motivational monthly publication from Mary Kay, won the “2020 Best Corporate Media Award” in the category “Client Media: Magazine”.

Vera Sechnaya of Mary Kay Russia, Communication Projects Supervisor and Editor of Applause Monthly Magazine, took home the “2020 Best Corporate Media” award in the “Best Editor: Corporate Media” category.

Mary Kay Russia received the prestigious “Best Russian Social Projects 2020” award for its Link & Learn educational program. The Link & Learn program is an integrated training platform that teaches users the universal skills for running a business. Best Russian Social Projects is an annual award aimed at supporting public policy initiatives and contributing to civic engagement and sustainable development in Russia.

Mary Kay Russia’s official social media accounts took honorable third place in the nomination for “Best Corporate Social Media Account” at the National Corporate Media Contest “Silver Threads – 2020.” The Silver Threads Contest is the first Russian national competition for corporate media resources, the main objectives of which are to increase the value of corporate resources in the field of Russian information and to create a professional space where all participants from the media and the commercial communications can interact.

Mary Kay Russia’s “Royal Blue – Sales Director Style 2020” video also became the winner in the nomination for “Best Corporate Video / Film – Company Image” at the National Corporate Media Contest “Silver Threads – 2020” .

Product excellence:

With more than 1,500 patents and a team of scientists dedicated to producing innovative products backed by proven results, Mary Kay® products in Europe won 60 awards in 2020. Among the many products honored by the beauty industry and consumers, these were some of the most awarded:

TimeWise Miracle Set 3D®

TimeWise® 3D Bases

Mary Kay Naturally® Nourishing Oil

Mary Kay Naturally® Moisturizing Bar

Skinvigorate Sonic ™ Skin Care System

TimeWise Repair® Biocellulose Lifting Mask

Mary Kay® Hydrogel Eye Patches

Mary Kay Illuminea ™ Extrait de Parfum

Global recognition in 2020

Mary Kay Inc. was named one of America’s Best Companies for Diversity by Forbes magazine.

Mary Kay Inc. was named one of the Top Purpose Driven Brands in the Purpose Power Index by the Reputation Institute and StrawberryFrog.

Mary Kay Inc. was awarded Community Leader of the Year by EarthX.

Mary Kay Inc. was ranked # 5 as the most loved brands online by the Top Social Brand Awards in 2020.

Mary Kay Inc. was nominated for the 2020 Responsible Business Awards by Reuters Events.

About Mary Kay

Mary Kay Ash was one of the first businesswomen to break with the established by founding her beauty products company more than 55 years ago, with three clear objectives: to give women opportunities for development, offer irresistible products and make this world a better place. That dream came to fruition and today it is a multi-billion dollar company with millions of members in its Independent Sales Force who conduct business in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to researching the science behind beauty, offering cutting-edge skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Mary Kay, in its commitment to the empowerment of women and their families, collaborates with organizations around the world, focused on cancer research, supporting women who have suffered domestic violence, creating a better environment and helping children to Follow your dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s legacy continues to shine through the years. More information at www.marykay.es

