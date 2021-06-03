Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Net Worth

Awkwardly wondering what Mary-Kate Olsen’s net worth is now that her messy divorce from Olivier Sarkozy has been finalized? Same same same. As a reminder, Mary-Kate and Olivier’s divorce was “very ugly” and “heated,” but luckily, she had an ironclad prenup — meaning Olivier couldn’t come for her fancy Full House money. As a source put it to Us Weekly at the time, “Her business interests and fortune are protected,” which, phew! So, uh, exactly how much moolah does Mary-Kate (and Ashley, ’cause IT TAKES TWO) have in the bank? More than the rest of us can make in a ~ New York minute ~ (ha). Let’s get into it.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Both Made a Fortune During Full House

Mary-Kate and Ashley starred as Michelle Tanner on Full House, aka one of the greatest ’90s shows ever, and according to People (via the Washington Post), they started out earning $ 2,400 per episode, which was later increased to $ 25,000 per episode , and then eventually jumped up to $ 80,000 per episode. Cool, yes, that’s very similar to the $ 1.50 I made from my childhood lemonade stand, so I totally relate to this.

Giphy

Also, please don’t forget that Mary-Kate and Ash were also in a series of Oscar-robbed films, including It Takes Two and Double, Double, Toil and Trouble. Unclear what they took home for each of these incredible movies, but if they were making $ 80K per episode of Full House, let’s assume it was a lot.

They Had a Billion-Dollar Business by Age 20

In 2007, Forbes put Mary-Kate and Ashley on its Richest Women in Entertainment list and estimated that their combined net worth was $ 100 million. This was in part due to them “presiding over” a casual retail empire (Dualstar Entertainment Group, duh) that sold $ 1 billion worth of merchandise per year online and in Walmart. Literally, I am floored.

The Olsen Twins’ Fashion Brands Bring in Milllllions

Mary-Kate and Ashley launched The Row back in 2006, and in 2019, Business of Fashion reported that the company generates between $ 100 million and $ 200 million a year in sales. That is … so much money. Meanwhile, their less fancy (as in, you can buy it at good ol ‘Kohl’s) brand, Elizabeth and James, has an estimated annual revenue of $ 89 million. On that note, I should probably buy myself this set of comfy t-shirts, huh?

Women’s Hanes® + Elizabeth and James 3-pack Tees

Mary-Kate Owns Very Fancy Real Estate

Mary-Kate and Olivier owned some extremely snazzy New York townhouses during their marriage, including one place worth $ 6.5 million (which they listed for $ 8.3 million) and another worth a truly whopping $ 13.5 million. According to Vanity Fair, this massive NYC townhouse has a straight-up ballroom inside it, not to mention five bedrooms, seven fireplaces for supremely cozy vibes, a private garage (a rarity in New York City!), And some fancy view of a “Medici fountain” modeled on one in Rome. Because if you can’t go on a vacation in Italy, you might as well bring a vacation in Italy to you. TBD on who got this place in Mary-Kate and Olivier’s divorce, but we’ll let you know when we do.

Also, in case you’re curious about Mary-Kate’s post-split VIBES, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that she’s “relieved this divorce is behind her,” and that “it’s a new year and she’s ready for a fresh start without this weighing her down. ” Also, please be advised that despite a rocky start, the divorce proceedings ultimately went well and there’s “no bad blood between them now.”

So, What Is Mary-Kate and Ashley’s Net Worth?

Oh, ya know, just a totally regular and normal $ 250 million each, or $ 500 million combined. No wonder Mary-Kate’s prenup was ironclad, dang.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io