COVID-19, but for María Raquenel Portillo, better known as ‘Mary Boquitas’, it is a process that takes her to the most difficult moments of her life, when I was in contact with the music producer Sergio Andrade and singer Gloria Trevi. “data-reactid =” 23 “>BY | Ericka Rodríguez-. It is a novelty for many people to be in confinement, as a preventive measure against COVID-19, but for María Raquenel Portillo, better known as ‘Mary Boquitas’, it is a process that takes her to the most difficult moments of her life, when I was in contact with the music producer Sergio Andrade and singer Gloria Trevi.

In 2004 she was acquitted of all charges with Trevi, and although she has tried to resurface as a singer and television presenter, when the media approaches her, it is inevitable to ask her about her passage through that ‘glory for hell’, as Aline Hernández called her in the book that uncovered one of the biggest entertainment scandals.

“Gloria, Karina … They were also in a psychological quarantine just like me. They are all forgiven and if at any time they felt that I failed them, please forgive me,” said Raquenel.

“The moment came when I thought I deserved to be hit”, because she felt imperfect for him. “data-reactid =” 30 “> It must be remembered that María was only 15 years old when she married Sergio Andrade (then 29 years old), and his marriage was full of physical and psychological abuse, to the degree that he caused her to lose the child they were expecting together. Such was the manipulation that Raquenel has recounted that “The moment came when I thought I deserved to be hit”, because she felt imperfect for him.

He also commented that the second time he was deprived of his liberty was for 4 years and 8 months, “in a real prison, with bars, cells and in a very strong prison system, because what was said about us was very cruel and not they wanted to treat us very well. In that prison I started to free myself from the other one. ”

Along with Gloria Trevi, she was accused of kidnapping, rape and corruption of minors.. “data-reactid =” 33 “> Media reported in 2003, when they issued a formal prison order in Chihuahua, that Raquenel suffered from chronic asthma, tendinitis, varicose veins, cardiovascular problems and acute depression. Along with Gloria Trevi, she was accused of abduction, rape and corruption of minors.

as the lookout of the so-called clan, and she was even implicated by Karina Yapor in the disappearance of the body of Ana Dalai, the late baby of Gloria Trevi and Sergio Andrade, fact that Maria has been in charge of dismissing. “It is not easy to carry that; I think it was an accident about the girl, I was not at the time the girl died, I arrived later, and even if I had been, I would never have been able to do anything to her”, said in September 2019. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 37 “> Raquenel was designated as the lookout for the so-called clan, and she was even implicated by Karina Yapor in the disappearance of the body of Ana Dalai, the late baby of Gloria Trevi and Sergio Andrade, fact that Maria has been in charge of dismissing. “It is not easy to carry that; I think it was an accident about the girl, I was not at the time the girl died, I arrived later, and even if I had been, I would never have been able to do anything to her”, he said in September 2019.

In an interview with People en Español He commented that he stayed with Andrade because “he was psychologically damaged. I fell in love, I lived for him and for him. My mind did not see beyond living with that man”. “data-reactid =” 38 “> The guilt itself The singer has accepted, it was for “committing the most atrocious acts against me.” In an interview with People en Español, she commented that she remained with Andrade because “she was psychologically damaged. I fell in love, I lived for him and for him. My mind couldn’t see beyond living with that man. “

Today, Raquenel continues to pursue a career as a singer but also teaches motivational lectures in which she shares her experience to inspire women not to allow violence of any kind.

‘Better times’: Sergio Andrade’s involuntary resurrection due to the coronavirus crisis“data-reactid =” 41 “>‘Better times’: Sergio Andrade’s involuntary resurrection due to the coronavirus crisis

20 years after her arrest, Gloria Trevi not only returned, but is unstoppable“data-reactid =” 42 “>20 years after her arrest, Gloria Trevi not only returned, but is unstoppable

Trevi-Andrade case … Mary Boquitas has come to speak“data-reactid =” 43 “>Trevi-Andrade case … Mary Boquitas has come to speak