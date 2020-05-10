The Mexican singer and actress María Raquenel, known as “Mary Boquitas”, confessed that the confinement during the coronavirus pandemic reminds her of “the prison” that she lived during her marriage to the musician and producer Sergio Andrade, and also spoke of the psychological damage that caused him and his days in prison.

The interpreter of A Contratiempo admitted that she not only lived a confinement when she went to prison, but also during her relationship with Andrade, even described that season as a “psychological quarantine”: “I was deprived of my freedom on two occasions, the first time without bars, it was the most complicated, especially the psychological and emotional, which was the first 15 years I was married to this man, yes, there were doors that were not closed completely, but I could not get out, “she said in an interview recent television.

The actress also recalled her days in jail accused of child corruption, kidnapping and abuse: “The bad thing about this is that it was accompanied by emotional blackmail: ‘If you don’t eat this, I commit suicide’, but then came the jail that lasted 4 years and 8 months in a real prison, with bars and a very strong penitentiary system, because everything that was said about us was very cruel and they did not want to treat us very well, in that prison I began to free myself from the other, “he revealed. Raquenel.

In addition, the 50-year-old artist took the opportunity to apologize to singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi and television host Karina Yapor for the events that occurred in the late 1990s: “Gloria, Karina … They were also in a psychological quarantine just like me, everyone is forgiven and if at any time they felt that I failed them, please forgive me, “he expressed with notable affliction on the television program Suelta la sopa.

Finally, after questioning her if she thinks that the Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi is going through the same situation during social isolation, María assured: “It is impossible not to relate it, because at the end of the day a quarantine is a confinement, I think that those of us who have spent that We must relate these kinds of things, that is why I said: ‘It is that I have already passed it’ and I have passed it for a long time because add it, it was 20 years, “he said to conclude.

