Marvin Vettori

A middleweight match has been added to UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira. Marvin Vettori will face Karl Roberson.

The match was revealed by MMA Fighting the night of Monday.

View this post on Instagram Oggi ho decision of parlare to chi mi segue di come sto living this period, with the intention of trasmettere energy. È tutto molto strano: my jump on the match at the moment not so long for an eventual future date, sono lontano da casa e di questa situazione si capisce semper meno. Non mi voglio adagiare, se non spingo il fisico e la mente fuori da quella che è la mia zona di comfort non sono soddisfatto, quindi anche senza match mi soon have combattere. Famiglia e amici sono in Italia, I follow the situation now for now and for the next leg of the news regarding noi italiani my departure is sangue alla testa. The tutto converges in a sentiment that ho avuto modo di affrontare spesso nella vita, la frustrazione, quel senso di impotenza so great che sembra ci voglia schiacciare. Neanche our mind, in that moment, I began to understand what was happening. Il fine di questo sentimento sublo and e criptico è di scoraggiarci o addirittura immobilizzarci, as fossimo davanti ad a wall so high tall da non vederne la fine. When this process proceeds if innesca e cediamo è come distogliessimo nostra attenzione e le nostre forze da tutte quelle cose che invece possiamo fare e controllare. In my case, so it was my fault that he gave the mass, he would have migrated his complaint so that the situation would be my fare and so it would be my territude soon, ad ogni evenienza: it was the cause of combat my trope would soon come, he would depart for him. ‘Italia per qualsiasi sarò motive soon. It is not easy to prepare your vari fronti to be a real motive, but it will be difficult for you to accept the fact that it will not be soon if you present the event. We do not foresee the future, but we have prepared for the scenario, we will live in it. #theitaliandream A post shared by Marvin Vettori (@marvinvettori) on Mar 30, 2020 at 2:59 am PDT

Vettori returns to the octagon with a two-game win streak, with wins against Andrew Sanchez Y Cezar Ferreira. Marvin He has only lost 4 times in his career and all were by way of decision.

Roberson He also climbs into the octagon with a two-win streak. In his last fight, he surprised and ended Roman Kopylov from whom he took away his undefeated in UFC Moscow. Before that fight, he beat Wellington Turnan by split decision on UFC Sacramento.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira It will be held on April 25 somewhere in the world.

We live in an unprecedented moment …

The crisis caused by the coronavirus has put us in a few days in a situation that nobody could imagine. The threat to everyone’s health must be our first concern. And then, the social and economic consequences that are already hitting our community hard. But our commitment to you and to all of our readers is stronger than ever.

Producing this content you are reading costs money.

The money that allows writers, editors, and other staff of MMA.UNO can support their families.

We do not close our content like other media do, because we want everyone to be able to read it.

But we do ask those who can collaborate with us to help us. For this we include a voluntary donation button, We are going to allocate this money to our editors and improve our content.

– People who can collaborate with us in the short future will be able to read our content through advertising.