Marvin Vettori vs. Israel Adesanya rematch in plans for UFC 263

The president of UFC Dana White confirmed that Marvin Vettori could be the next challenger to the middleweight belt of Israel Adesanya.

After beating Kelvin Gastelum on UFC Vegas 24 last Saturday, many assumed that Robert Whittaker, would be the next challenger to the middleweight belt.

But, in conversation with Bill Simmons Podcast, White revealed that UFC he is looking at the Italian as the next challenger to the belt. The organization hopes that Adesanya come back on june 12 in UFC 263.

The event has the main fight the rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo Y Brandon Moreno for the flyweight belt and probably another title fight could be added to attract more people’s attention and sales of PPV.

The first fight between the two was in UFC on FOX 29 on 2018. Where the current middleweight champion won by split decision. Adesanya comes from losing his undefeated forehead Jan Blachowicz on UFC 259. Vettori For his part, he won his next five fights, with notable victories against names like Kevin Holland Y Jack Hermansson.