Marvin Vettori reveals strategy for rematch with Israel Adesanya at UFC 263

After announcing him as the next challenger to the middleweight belt, Marvin Vettori knows what path he will use to beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 263.

Inspired by Jan Blachowicz, the Italian affirmed that he intends to use his takedowns against the champion and catalogs the Nigerian of “Useless” when it’s on the mat.

The statements were made in an interview with Real Quick With Mike Swick.

“For me, the fight between Jan and Adesanya showed me many things that I already knew. People envisioned him as the Mayweather of MMA and he is not. Blachowicz did a great job and was able to take him down many times. People imagined it as a phenomenon. Israel is good, but beatable, it has mistakes and it can be easily taken down. I manage to do all that ”, he claimed Vettori.

The Italian claimed that he plans to use his takedown game as well as Jan Blachowicz and called the Nigerian of useless when it is in the fight caught.

Against Jan, the last time he was taken down, he almost gave up. Adesanya is very useless on the ground to be honest. Because of his style of play and the way he fights, when you manage to knock him down he falls behind. Israel becomes very useless ”, the Italian concluded.

On UFC 263, next June 12, Israel Adesanya and Martin Vettori They will have their second match in the Octagon. On 2018, the Nigerian won by split decision.

With a record of 17-1 and a 1 No Contest, Marvin vettori will get his first shot at a belt UFC. Currently number three in the middleweights, the Italian is on a five-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Kevin Holland by unanimous decision in the stellar of UFC Vegas 23.

After a frustrated attempt to win the light heavyweight belt, Adesanya returns to its division of origin. Middleweight leader since 2019, the Nigerian will have his fourth defense of the middleweight belt. “Stylebender”Has a record of 20-1.