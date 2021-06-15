Marvin Vettori explains why he did enough to beat Israel Adesanya

UFC 263: Israel Adesanya defeats Marvin Vettori

The judges determined a unanimous decision victory for Israel Adesanya in his fight against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 for the world middleweight championship. Many agree that the champion was far superior throughout the fight while others believe that the contender won some rounds. Not so many think that “The Italian Dream” really beat “The Last Stylebender.”

Marvin Vettori does believe he did enough that his hand ended up lifting and the title on his waist. While recently speaking with BT Sport the Italian fighter explains his point of view:

Notice

“Right after the fight, I thought I had won, and he said, ‘No, you didn’t win.’ He had all the cards to beat him, but he didn’t. I said that entering I would not leave any doubt, but even if I had won, I would have left doubts. At the end of the day, I think I did enough. I think I did a lot of good things. He was having a lot of success in trade with boxing.

“The story of the fight was the kick to the leg, I guess. I went back and spoke to my coaches. I think 50-45 was definitely not the right decision. But it is what it is. At the end of the day, I am 27 years old. I’m going back to the hotel, I’m going to run, run five miles. I didn’t even take a hot shower because I thought I didn’t deserve it, that’s how crazy I am ”.

Advertisement