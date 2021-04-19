Marvin Vettori again asks Israel Adesanya for his revenge: “You cannot hide forever”

The victory of Robert Whittaker front Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24 did not discourage Marvin Vettori in his quest for the middleweight belt. The Italian, who is on a five-win streak, wants his revenge against Israel Adesanya and asked that the champion not continue avoiding him for the rematch.

“Israel Adesanya, are you ready to go or still are you feeding your puppy bananas from your own mouth? Because I would like to break all your teeth so that you can do that much better. You cannot hide forever. tweet.

The first match between Adesanya Y Vettori it was in 2018, and in the match, the Nigerian won the match by split decision. Three years later, Israel is the current middleweight champion, while Marvin It is in the third position.

Professional since 2012, Marvin vettori has a record of 17-4-1. In the ranking it is behind Paulo Costa Y Robert Whittaker, the latter could be the next challenger to the belt. Vettori comes from beating Kevin Holland by unanimous decision in the stellar of UFC Vegas 23.

On the other hand, Israel Adesanya, the current division champion, has a record of 20-1. In his last fight, he lost his undefeated front Jan Blachowicz in his attempt to get a second belt in his passage through the Octagon.