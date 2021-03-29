Marvin Hagler, one of boxing’s great middleweights, dies

The American Marvin hagler, one of the great middleweights in boxing history, died Saturday at the age of 66. His wife Kay announced his death on the Facebook page for the followers of ‘Maravilla’, whose nickname he later became his name.

File photo of Marvin ‘Maravilla’ Hagler celebrating one of his titles when in 1983 he defeated Roberto ‘Mano de Piedra’ Duran in Las Vegas

Hagler gained notoriety when he defeated Thomas hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes.

Two years later he was so upset after losing a decision to Sugar ray leonard, who described as “stolen” by the judges, who never fought again.

“I’m sorry to make such a sad announcement,” his wife wrote. “Today, sadly, my loving husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Hagler fought on the most important stages of boxing against the biggest names, since he, Leonard, Hearns and Roberto ‘Stone Hand’ Duran they dominated the middleweight classes during a golden age for boxing in the 1980s.

The best shots of ‘Wonder’ Hagler

Quiet and with a haunting public persona, Hagler He fought 67 fights over 14 years as a professional, reaching a 62-3-2 mark with 52 knockouts.

Marvin hagler he was unmistakable in the ring, fighting from a southpaw stance with his bald head gleaming in the lights. He was relentless and cruel, stopping opponent after opponent during an eight-year streak that began with a contested draw against Vito Antuofermo in 1979 which he then avenged.

He always boxed thinking that neither the fans nor the promoters were giving him the credit he deserved. On one occasion he got so mad at not being introduced before a 1982 fight with his nickname of Marvelous that he went to court to legally change his name.

Your promoter Bob arum, said Hagler “He was one of the greatest middleweights of all time, and one of the best people I’ve been with and promoted with. He was a real man, loyal and just a fantastic person.”

Any doubt that Hagler it wasn’t really Marvelous was erased on a spring night in 1985. He and Hearns They met in one of the great outdoor middleweight matchups of the era at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and when the opening bell rang they exchanged blows for three minutes in an opening round that many consider the best in the history of the game. boxing.

Hagler would stop Hearns in the third round, knocking him to the canvas with a barrage of blows even as blood spurted from a large gash on his forehead that nearly caused the referee to stop the fight early in the round.

“That was an incredible fight,” he said. Arum. “Probably the biggest fight in history.”

Hearns said on saturday he was thinking about Hagler and their historic fight. Hagler wore a baseball cap with the word “War” on it while promoting it during a 23-city tour with Hearns that according Arum, made the fighters look down on each other even before they stepped into the ring.

Hagler fought only two more times, stopping John mugabi a year later and then against Leonard, who was coming off a three-year hiatus for a retinal detachment, in his final fight in 1987. Hagler he was the favorite to enter the fight and many thought he would destroy LeonardBut he had other plans and won by a controversial split decision.

Marvin hagler, who was paid $ 19 million, left the ring in disgust and never fought again. He moved to Italy and never looked back.

He then took the long road to greatness, fighting primarily in the Boston area before finally getting his shot at the 160-pound title in 1979 against Antuoferm. Hagler made bleed Antuoferm and appeared to win the fight, but when the cards were counted he was denied the belt with a draw.

Hagler would travel to London next year to arrest Alan Minter and win the title, and held it for the next seven years before his disputed loss to Leonard.

Born in Newark (New Jersey), Hagler he moved his family to Brockton in the late 1960s. He was discovered as a hobbyist by the brothers Petronelli, Goody and Pat, who had a gym in Brockton and would train him throughout his professional career.

He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1983.