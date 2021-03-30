Marvin Hagler dies – AS.com

Boxing froze. Fans of noble art eagerly awaited the rematch between Juan Francisco ‘Gallo’ Estrada and Román ‘Chocolatito’ when a blow sent them to the canvas. Marvin hagler died at 66 years of age. “Today, sadly, my loving husband passed away unexpectedly at our home in New Hampshire. Our family asks that our privacy be respected in a difficult time “, his wife, Kay, communicated on social networks.

The news came as a shock to fans because it was unexpected and because of what ‘Marvelous’ has meant for boxing history.. Born in Newark (New Jersey), he is considered one of the best middleweights in history. Intelligent and talented like few others, was part of the so-called ‘fantastic four’ with Roberto ‘Mano de Piedra Durán’, Tommy Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Hagler was a whirlwind in the ring. He had great intelligence, a powerful punch and a large jaw. In September 1980 he managed to become world champion (WBC and WBA) by defeating Alan Minter in his country, England. Later, in 1983 he lifted the IBF girdle. Above organisms, Hagler managed to be world champion for almost seven years (with twelve defenses), time in which he faced the entire division and managed to be the champion with the highest percentage of KO in the history of the division (78%).

His victories over Hearns, considered one of the wildest of all time, and Roberto Durán stood out. The only one of the ‘fantastic four’ who managed to beat him was Sugar Ray Leonard, who defeated him by split decision and controversy in April 1987. It ended up being his last fight, which didn’t taint his resume. He was one of the best in history and this was reflected in the magazine ‘Boxing Illustrated’ that named him the best middleweight of the 80s.

One of the greatest curiosities of the boxer is in his name. Annoying that the commenters weren’t calling him by his nickname, ‘Marvelous’, decided to change his name in 1982 and since then legally he was ‘Marvelous Marvin Hagler’. During this process, another of the curiosities of his life was discovered. The fighter had started boxing for revenge after a boxer hit him in the street. To be able to compete he had to be 16 years old, for that reason he ‘brought forward’ his date of birth by two years, a trap that was discovered as a result of the name change.