Marvin Cabrera affirms that Mexico is not going through its best moment

The technical assistant Marvin cabrera of the Guatemalan National Team, assured that the Mexican team commanded by the Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino He is not at his best, prior to his duel of the Gold Cup 2021.

That is a reality, it has cost him to score goals against Honduras and now Trinidad and Tobago. In Mexico they are not going through their best moment, we must take advantage of that, “said Marvin Cabrera.

The former Mexican soccer player and now part of the Chapines coaching staff, spoke in an interview for ‘Radio Fox Sports’ where he assured that Mexico is not going through its best moment, which is why they seek to take advantage of it.

Marvin Cabrera affirmed that they have studied what has been most complicated for Tri in their previous duels, although he knows that it will be more difficult to beat them since they arrive in need of the victory after drawing with Trinidad and Tobago.

