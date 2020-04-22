Despite always carrying the legend that he was chosen in the draft before Luka Doncic and Trae Young, the rookie season of Marvin Bagley III it had been more than hopeful for the Kings. The power forward had had a spectacular end to the season and this year was aiming to be his final takeoff. Nothing is further from reality.

Bagley was injured in the first game of the regular season and thereafter he has only gone downhill with up to three separate injuries that still persist to this day. In a media chat, his coach Luke Walton confirmed that Bagley “is doing great” and that “he is feeling much better”, but he is still not 100% healthy.

With the season on hold, even if it were to restart soon it would be rare to see Bagley return to play before the 20/21 campaign, which also has no date. If your foot is fully healed and has no discomfort, Bagley may be a luxury booster for the Kings.

Kings coach Luke Walton just held a conference call with media. Some key points:

1. “Marvin is doing great. He’s feeling much better.”

2. Luke is focused on current roster / possiblitiy of return of the season and front office is monitoring draft.

3. Yes, Luke has seen Tiger King – Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) April 22, 2020

