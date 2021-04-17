Marvel’s Tom Holland says goodbye | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous actor Tom Holland will leave the company of Marvel after Spiderman: no way home, that’s right, the youngest superhero in the Marvel franchise walks away from his red suit after three successful movies.

At just 24 years of age, Tom Holland managed to become Marvel’s great find, because as you may recall, he came to the studio when he was just 19 years old to interpret a new version of Peter Parker, better known as Spiderman.

Although Tom Holland faced a very different Peter from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, since in none of the films did he go through the same situations as the first two Spider-Man, he already has two films of his own and some appearances in conjunction with the Avengers .

So much so that, not only did he aim his career higher, but he also showed his versatility when it came to acting.

And it is that, being one of the stars Marvel, he also became one of the most critically acclaimed young actors.

In this new era of the film industry, where the faces of new actors such as Millie Bobby Brown, Anya Taylor Joy or Zendaya predominate, Holland is one of these little stars who promise a great future.

However, just a few days ago, the British actor made it known that he needs a respite from the world of Marvel.

In conversation with USA Today’s Entertain This, the son of the legendary Dominic Holland said that at the end of Peter Parker’s adventure he will take a break.

For what he assured, once the filming of Spiderman: no way home, his greatest wish is to go home to England and enjoy his family.

It is the first time since I signed with Spiderman that I do not have a contract with anyone, I will be able to go skiing, which is something that they would not let me do, since it is a dangerous sport, “he said.

Although, he also clarified that, at the time of the premiere of his film, on December 17, he will return to Los Angeles.

Of course, Tom Holland also assured that his intention to return to his family is with the simple fact of letting his life flow.

I’ll go home and see where the wind takes me, ”he declared. And, without a doubt, it has turned out well, since he does not stop adding feature films to his career.

He began his theater career in 2008 playing the title character in the famous musical Billy Elliot.

Subsequently, after graduating from BRIT School in 2012, he made his feature film debut with the film The Impossible and achieved great critical acclaim, having been named by the National Board of Review as the Breakthrough Actor of that year. in addition to having been nominated for the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Young Actor.

However, Holland would achieve greater recognition after being selected to play the character of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he starred in the films Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) , which received critical acclaim and were box office hits.

Holland also played Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which were equally acclaimed and at the box office.

Thanks to his success, he won the Rising Star award at the 2017 BAFTAs, as well as being the recipient of awards at the Saturn Awards and the Teen Choice Awards.

Outside of his acting career, Holland engages in philanthropy raising money to help low-income people in the UK, especially families with children suffering from conditions such as dyslexia and diseases such as cancer.