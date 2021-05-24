Marvel’s the Fury Files animated short series comes to Disney +

Last year we echoed the imminent arrival of the animated series “Marvel’s The Fury Files” comes to Disney +. However, for one reason or another, perhaps the pandemic, the animation never reached the streaming platform, until now. The content update of the platform this past weekend has recovered “The Fury Files” (The Files of Fury).

Yes, we are talking about recovering because it is not a new animation, but one created about a decade ago. “The Fury Files” is a short animated series, described as an “interstitial series” that Disney + describes as follows:

Fury Files is a new informational program that will teach fans about their favorite Marvel heroes and villains using a combination of comic book motion art and cut scenes from popular Marvel animated series such as Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and X-Men: The Animated Series.

In this way, in each episode of the series we will see the SHIELD director Nick Fury telling the stories of every hero and villain Marvel characters from popular animated series such as “The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” and “X-Men: The Animated Series.”

These shorts are a perfect way for little ones to meet Marvel characters like Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man, and more.

It should be said that although the series is headed by the director of SHIELD, with the voice in original version of Chi McBride, it is not a series related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is more oriented to the animated universe, which we know moves independently of movies and series in live-action format.

At the moment, it seems that this animated series sIt is only available in the US version of Disney +. For example, we will not find it in the Disney + Spain catalog. This means that for now we can only settle for some of these shorts that were already available on YouTube.