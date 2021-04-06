Marvel’s Temporary Jelly Series trailer

New trailer for ‘Loki“The Marvel series will tell about the misadventures of Thor’s brother after taking over the tesseract.”Loki” will premiere on Disney + on June 11, all films and series in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new trailer for ‘Loki‘, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series in which Tom Hiddleston He will reprise his role as Thor’s troublesome brother, he makes two things clear about the future premiere on Disney +: temporary ruckus will be a constant in his plot and no one trusts Loki. Justly.

This beloved antagonist has been forged thanks to his malevolent actions in ‘Thor‘(Kenneth Branagh, 2011) and’The Avengers‘(Joss Whedon, 2012), fooling everyone in’Thor: The Dark World‘(Alan Taylor, 2013) and becoming one of the key pieces in’Thor: Ragnarok‘(Taika Waititi, 2017) and’Avengers: Infinity War‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018). Redeemed after his death, he found a way out in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019) and now, he seems to be a bit busy.

With Kate herron (‘Sex Education’) as the series director, and Michael waldron as main screenwriter, Tom Hiddleston will be the protagonist with Owen wilson, who plays Mobius M. Mobius, a high-ranking employee of the Time Variance Authority, an entity with which Loki will be forced to collaborate. They complete the cast Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia di martino, Wunmi mosaic and Richard E. Grant.

The title seemed like a good choice for a character with a terrible past but impeccable destiny. Seeing a version halfway between good and evil is always interesting, but when it was decided to make a “cigarette erasure” in the official biography of the character to settle the idea that he was never really bad, we twisted our noses. The God of Deception was tricked but didn’t really want to kill us. Do you know when Maleficent went from being a sublime villain to becoming the kindest being in the story as soon as a product was called ‘Maleficent‘? Well that’s our only fear with ‘Loki‘.

