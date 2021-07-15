Marvel’s success has a reason and it’s not what you think

What makes Marvel movies an immediate hit against all odds and even in the worst of conditions? The question was repeated frequently over the weekend. No one expected Black Widow to be a success. Especially after the continuous delays for his arrival at the cinema. There was also considerable speculation that it was a story involving a deceased character. With her story arc concluded, Natasha Romanoff’s farewell was more of an anecdotal curiosity than a box office success.

But again, Marvel accomplished what seemed impossible. Black Widow became a box office success despite mixed reviews. Over the weekend, it exceeded the studio’s expectations and became the best post-pandemic feature film premiere.

As if that weren’t enough, the popularity of the character played by Scarlett Johansson turned green. And it also brought to the fore a group of new faces that promise be an essential part of Phase 4.

WandaVision is considered one of the best of the year. Falcon and the Winter Soldier was critically acclaimed for its mature and politically relevant tone. Loki has become such a sizable success that its final chapter aims to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, beyond all that, there is the fact that each of its characters becomes an element of pop culture.

Why does Marvel succeed where other similar projects fail? What has made it surpass DC, its closest rival in acceptance and permanence? What causes that a decade later his films and series are part of something bigger and more profitable? The box office success is only a reflection of the public’s reaction to the Marvel phenomenon.

But it certainly goes beyond that. It is a powerful link to the audience and the studio’s way of storytelling. Whether it’s wizards, aliens, or manipulative villains, the hero figure is becoming more and more consistent. What is the secret of the formula?

The basis of Marvel’s success: for each project, a face and a structure

In fact, it could be said that more than the secret of success it is about something more substantial. Marvel takes its cinematic identity seriously, now also on television, and explores it carefully.

Marvel, beyond a study that unifies various perceptions about the superhero genre, is also one that experiments. And although there is often talk of the very little creative freedom that the studio offers its directors, the truth is that Marvel is aware of its identity. As a whole, it is a solid structure that responds to a coherent idea: an expanding universe. One that must complement each other to sustain the future of the franchise.

There is nothing in Marvel that is not subject to the perception of what should happen in the immediate future. Much less, how could it influence the tone and the way the rest of the stories are understood.

Months ago, Jac Schaeffer, creator of the successful WandaVision, told how ideas are developed at Marvel. Speaking of the insistence of fan theories of a supervillain in doors, Scheaffer admitted that the possibility had not been “analyzed.” In an interview with ., the director commented that his team worked closely with that of the Doctor Strange sequel. So that no change was likely to occur, “Without it being discussed between both working groups.” The reveal hinted at how Marvel works and how it manages to build total interaction between its projects.

It is a unified universe, in which each decision impacts the larger story. So there is nothing random or outside of the general idea of ​​what the franchise wants to show. Too much control for a small and seemingly inconsequential genre? Marvel has become one of the most profitable blockbusters in movie history. And not just because of the seemingly endless succession of movies.

The action formula, an emotional story with hints of humor and a slightly optimistic air have become something more. Developed a plot design and visual imprint with enough consistency to develop a general landscape about your characters. One by one, each of the faces of the Marvel heroes move towards a message. A simple way of understanding good and evil, which as time went on matured with its audience. And perhaps that is another reason for its permanence in time.

An experiment, a leap into the void and, again, to triumph

A few days ago, Tom Hiddleston and Michael Waldron commented in an interview that Kevin Feige had encouraged them to “experiment” with the Loki series. So much as to “transgress” the seemingly firm limits of the franchise. The news caused surprise and surprise.

Until now, Feige had been accused more of maintaining a firm grip on the franchise to ensure Marvel’s success. As well as provoking constant discussions about the creative freedom of directors and screenwriters. What happened for the change?

In reality, more than change, it is a necessary evolution. There is no doubt that the first films of Marvel obeyed an intention and were subject to a single objective. Make money and become more and more popular. But as audiences have become more demanding, Feige has been forced to change as well.

A fact that became more than evident when making decisions for Phase 4. One that was faced head-on with the stoppage of the pandemic and with the loss of most of their familiar faces. The new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had to face a kind of parallel with the cinematic world that survived Thanos’ snap.

With the departure of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and the declarations of Mark Ruffalo that he would not play the Hulk again, there was a turning point. The franchise returned to its original point. And he must have started again to travel unknown territory, which brought to the fore his now traditional luxury secondary.

The premiere of WandaVision was no accident. Nor that he did it through Disney Plus. With a surprising sense of timing, talks about the internal strategy of the company. And he did it through the way his audience demanded a restatement of that vision of the heroes they admired.

Marvel’s first hit television series was not a huge show, but a puzzling weirdness about grief and grief. Falcon and the Winter Soldier, elaborated a whole journey towards specific social and cultural issues. For the first time, Marvel showed its intentions to touch on issues such as racism and exclusion.

And finally Loki came to break the substantial idea of ​​Marvel from the ground up. The story of a villain redeeming himself through a fast-paced journey through time could have been a failure. But Marvel made sure it was also a very rare combination of surrealism and experimentation. The result has been a resounding success that opens the doors to new ideas, new frontiers and an essential condition. Renewal as a guideline.

And what if …?

Spider-Man: no way home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring or Eternals will open up infinite possibilities in Marvel. Also, future television series including What If…? and Hawkeye. As if that weren’t enough, the future Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an increasingly ambitious project.

The success of the Marvel franchise just keeps growing and expand the horizon towards something more strange and challenging. And especially one in search of relaunching and rebuilding the limits of its proposal. Marvel, more than a project, is now a journey through a type of cinema focused on entertainment that is becoming more elaborate.

