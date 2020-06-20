Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be one of the first games available for PlayStation 5. The new installment has divided the opinion of fans, especially since many expected a sequel as such of the game for PlayStation 4.

Insomniac made it clear that the project for the PlayStation 5 will be an independent title, focused solely on Miles Morales. We also know that the game will be Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s caliber in scope.

Despite this, for many it is a fact that Insomniac will later work on a sequel to Peter Parker’s adventure for the PlayStation 5. The studio briefly spoke on the subject and everything indicates that there is good news for fans.

Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel could hit PS5

The announcement of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales generated a bit of controversy, because it was not clear from the beginning what kind of experience it was. Now we know for sure that Morales will be the protagonist, so Parker’s story will be left out of this installment.

Despite this, Insomniac claimed that not everything is said regarding Parker and hinted that a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 is entirely possible. So fans should be patient.

« Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is okay. Don’t worry, we still have a lot of Peter’s story to tell. But this game is all about Miles, an important part of our Spider-Man universe, ”the study previously stated.

Also, Insomniac stated that it was important to them that Morales be part of the same universe as Parker. « Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales allows players to experience Miles Morales’ rise as he discovers new powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker »; says the description of the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will debut at the end of this year with PlayStation 5. In this link you will find all the news about the title.

