Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ will be full of familiar faces

Secret Invasion seems to have every intention of puzzling fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its premiere on Disney Plus. Ever since it was revealed in Spiderman: Far From Home that Nick Fury had been impersonated by a Skrull, the plot possibilities are endless.

So much so that now every character is on suspicion. Is Sharon Carter from Falcon and the Winter Soldier a Skrull? Or maybe one of WandaVision’s suspicious supporting characters? Will we see more of the subject in Loki?

Secret Invasion seems to span multiple stories at once, with the impersonation being a strange open secret. The program, about which very little is known so far, has only made a couple of things clear. That the Skrull invasion is older, more complicated and more unique than is supposed. And that a good part of the stories of the previous phases of Marvel could be involved. Will the landscape of the most successful franchise in history change with the revelations of the series?

Right now, there ain’t no way know more about the plot of the show, but what we do know is the cast that will give a face to this curious premise. From Oscar-winning actors to faces familiar to Marvel fans, there is an interesting selection of talent for the new Disney Plus series.

Samuel L. Jackson

Of course Nick Fury had to return from his long galactic vacation to rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Samuel L. Jackson He has already been confirmed to return as the spy of all spies, which makes several things clear. There will be full-scale investigation into every power space in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition, we will surely know a little more about those who have taken power in their absence. Fury will undoubtedly be a basic element to understand the political lines behind Marvel. Which could tie Secret Invasion to everything that happened in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Ben mendelsohn

The detestable Orson Krennic Rogue One returns in its benign version as Talos, Marvel’s most popular Skrull. It was inevitable that the character played by Mendelsohn would return in the series that chronicles the invasion of his race in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But even more interesting is that, perhaps, the writers take advantage of the evident chemistry between Mendelsohn and Jackson for the best moments of the program.

Will there be moments in the purest buddy film style in the future series? We hope so!

Emilia clarke

There is still no indication of what the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen will do in the series. But their very presence makes it clear that Marvel wants new and talented faces within its cast.

Something else: is the study likely to be considering incorporate Clarke in larger projects ?. After all, Secret Invasion could be the open door to various stories. The great news in all this is that it will not be the last time we will see the actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Olivia colman

And directly arrival from Buckingham Palace And with an Oscar in tow, Colman is the highest-profile inclusion in the series’ cast. Like Clarke, there is no indication of what her role or importance may be within the plot.

But one thing is for sure: Marvel will not miss the actress’s keen wit, especially her singular sense of humor.

Kingsley ben-adir

According to Deadline, Ben – Adir will play the villain of the series. That’s after showing off his talent for intense, introspective, and singularly powerful performances at One Night in Miami.

Conclution? Most likely, the actor will embody a character who is as ambiguous as he is dangerous. One that should also go unnoticed under the expert eye of Fury. Or not?

Killian Scott

We have already seen the actor in Dublin murders, so we know several things about him. In particular, that his character will be a source of ambiguous and disconcerting behavior. What better characteristic for someone who must go through, discover or perhaps sustain a secret invasion?

