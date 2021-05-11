Marvel’s new LGBTQIA hero is a powerful mutant linked to the X-Men – Tomatazos

Representation is a very important issue. Marvel knows it. That’s why not the last few years have we seen an increase in heroic women and heroes of color. Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, Moongirl, and Amadeus Cho, among many others, have been proof of this. In the LGBTQIA section, things have not been so good. The first openly homosexual character to star in a comic in his own Marvel comic was America Chavez, whom we will soon see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in 2017. In general, many of the characters in this community are either secondary or part of a larger team. A big step forward was the wedding between Wiccan and Hulkling.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Recently the House of Ideas revealed that it plans to take another big step in the right direction. They announced that to celebrate LGBTQIA Pride Month they are releasing a comic called Marvel’s Voices: Pride. What has had fans waiting is that in this special issue a new character from the community will be revealed. The company has made a press release in which it revealed more information about said character (via Comic Book).

We now know that his name is Somnus and that he is a powerful mutant linked to the X-Men. They also revealed the original designs of the character and the cover of said issue, both things can be seen at the end of this note. In that comic one of the stories is going to tell the past of this character. It will be drawn by the Mexican Claudia Aguirre and written by Steve Orlando, although the character design was carried out by Luciano Vecchio.

Do not miss: Ms. Marvel is receiving cultural advice to avoid conflicts with the representation of her characters

What we have been told about this character, whose real name is Carl Valentino, is that he is “a mutant who made a big impact on an X-Man a long time ago.” Its power is to manipulate the dreams of others. He has been missing from mutant history for a long time, but he is returning to the mutant nation of Krakoa to fulfill his heroic destiny.

In the press release, Steve Orlando said the following about this new character:

Somnus, Carl Valentino, is not only inspired by my own family history, but by my past generation experiences of LGTQ + people from all over the world, a person I would not have met without comics. While there is still a lot of work to do, we have come a long way as a community. Somnus is an opportunity to explore how my own queer relatives felt living in times of more prejudice. It is also an opportunity to celebrate past generations together and embrace the achievements we have made that you may not have lived long enough to see. The era of Krakoa is a relative utopia for mutants, so Somnus is going to give a fresh perspective and a respectful moment to check their priorities for the young mutants of the present, who may not know how hard some had to fight to get it. which now have all the mutants. Inside and outside of history. Somnus is going to be a complex new character who is going to bring with him a message of respect, power and vision.

The artist who designed the character also had something to say about it:

Marvel’s Voices: Pride combines several dream assignments for me. In addition to doing a cover, frame variant, and writing a story, I was also able to design a new queer character introduced into a story written by Steve Orlando. I was happy to officially collaborate with Steve and immediately fell in love with the Somnus concept and its background. He and the editor gave me some ideas Sarah Brunstad, but I also had a lot of freedom to propose ideas. This time the design process felt almost like a pipeline of ideas. I wanted to have an air of ‘man of your dreams’ very charming and human, but at the same time that he felt unattainable.

Do not stay without reading: Eternals: sources say he has Oscar potential