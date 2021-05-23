Marvel’s ‘MODOK’ introduces (sort of) the X-Men to the MCU

When Robert Downey Jr first brought Iron Man to life on the big screen, no one could have predicted just how popular Marvel’s shared universe would become. And more importantly, no one could have predicted that a giant-brained sociopath like MODOK would end up becoming the star of his own series on Disney +.

The weird villain isn’t exactly on the A-list of baddies, something the series scoffs at, but omitting ‘MODOK’ in favor of other Marvel shows would be a mistake. With a star-studded original cast that includes everyone from ‘Lucifer’ Aimee Garcia to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Melissa Fumero to ‘Agents of Shield’ star Patton Oswalt, ‘MODOK’ is the ridiculously absurd sitcom that Marvel needs right now.

And it’s not just the jokes that run deep. Showrunner Jordan Blum boldly asserted to Den of Geek that “we have the most easter eggs of anything from Marvel,” and he’s probably right. Almost every scene includes a well-disguised reference to the comics, including lots of background details and even the occasional character appearing unexpectedly.

But the most surprising thing is that among all the references to Iron Man and the Avengers, there are also many X-Men easter eggs, and some characters associated with the mutant team appear during the first season.

In the first episodes, references are made to Lila Cheney, a rock star mutant from the comics, and Cerebro, the helmet Professor Xavier uses to find fellow mutants. The third and fourth episodes of MODOK take things even further with brief appearances from Mr Sinister, The Brood, and even Professor Xavier’s on-and-off girlfriend Lilandra.

In the end, the ‘MODOK’ team landed a series of X-Men-related characters that even they themselves weren’t expecting. Marvel strangely said no to D-list villains like Stilt Man and Paste-Pot-Pete, but there were a lot of mutants at play, which means the X-Men are now finally in the MCU, well, more or less.

Since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox a few years ago, Marvel fans have been desperate to see them take some shawarma with the Avengers and maybe even start a fight or two. Now it can technically happen in the MCU, although Marvel is playing for a long time here, forcing us to wait a little longer before Wolverine and company officially join their roster.

And that’s why diehard fans might be surprised to see X-Men references released so casually on ‘MODOK’. Until now, Marvel has kept them separate from the rest of the MCU, and yes, technically, ‘MODOK’ isn’t in the MCU either.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Blum revealed that the show’s continuity exists separately in its own universe. But more importantly, he also confirmed that ‘MODOK’ exists within the larger Marvel Multiverse, and was even allowed to choose the number for this particular universe:

Marvel has a database of all the universes in the multiverse, and there is a guy who runs it and lets me choose the numbering of our universe. My son’s birthday, 12/26, is our universe, so we are in the Marvel Multiverse, which is amazing.

So ‘MODOK’ exists on Earth-1226, which is a long way from Earth-199999 from the MCU. But maybe they are not as far apart as you think. Now that the MCU is delving into the multiverse with ‘Loki’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the stop-motion world of ‘MODOK’ is also technically connected to these stories, albeit in an indirect way.

Stylistically, they are worlds apart, but still, there’s nothing stopping Loki or Doctor Strange from stopping by MODOK’s house to meet their deranged sons. And that means the X-Men are in all of this too, be it through their role in ‘MODOK’ or the countless other X-Men adaptations that now coexist within this Multiverse.

That has always been true, up to a point. Every X-Men story takes place within this multiverse of limitless possibilities, but it is very recently that the MCU has begun to harness this concept, physically connecting the films to parallel worlds in an unprecedented way.

Of course, ‘MODOK’ probably won’t intersect with the MCU any time soon, but if the series is renewed for a second season, Blum promises that many more mutant characters will appear in the future.

During his aforementioned talk with Comicbook, Blum joked that season two “is going to be even more X-Men”, saying that “the doors for the X-Men flood have opened.”

When asked who could appear next, Blum said, “There are some older guys that I would love to see appear in season two. I think I would love to write a scene for Storm / MODOK if they would let me … That would be my great choice, yes. “

So ‘MODOK’ probably won’t come across the Loki Live-Action or Doctor Strange, but it doesn’t matter. They have their own projects soon anyway, and while we await the X-Men’s debut in the MCU, Storm’s stop-motion is exactly the kind of surprise we could never have predicted when Iron Man was first released so many times ago. years.

Marvel’s ‘MODOK’ is available on Disney + from May 21.

