Marvel’s Loki series will show the true power of the god of deception

Days ago, actor Tom Hiddleston advanced that in the imminent new series “Loki” we would see new powers of Loki in action. Now it is the producer and writer of the Marvel series who returns to delve into this idea, promising that throughout the six episodes of the series, we will being able to explore its true power like we’ve never seen it before.

Many Marvel fans have been claiming to see more facets of Loki’s personality and abilities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It seemed that after the death of the character in “Avengers: Infinity War” that possibility had been lost, but members of the creative team of the series have revealed that they are taking the opportunity presented by the series to explore different aspects of the character.

In a new interview, Michael waldron, who is the main writer and also producer of the series, has spoken of the novelties that this Marvel series will bring. The first thing that has stood out in this area of ​​Loki’s powers.

Everyone has wondered ‘when are we going to see Loki’s true power?’ Having six episodes to explore his power has been very liberating because just from a ‘pure superhero abilities’ perspective, we wanted to explore the awesome things he can do, and also dramatically.

In the comics, in addition to superhuman conditions related to strength, longevity or healing ability, he also has powers related to sorcery and witchcraft, such as telekinesis, creating mystical force fields, the ability to project his thoughts telepathically or change. of form, among others. We have seen some of these powers in Marvel movies but rarely.

The writer also explains the goal of the series is not just to show Loki’s abilities like never before, also literally take the character to new places. All this in order to offer something new and different. The idea is to be able to tell a new journey of Loki. fleeing from what we have already seen of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That’s where the collaboration between the writers and the actors is a joy… when they push each other, and my goal from day one was to tell a Loki story that had never been told before. There have been 10 years of stories of this character and we hope people have seen a fully realized redemptive arc. Now we are starting with this version of Loki at the end of the first Avengers movie. So it was our responsibility not to fall on the same ground. Tom was more than willing to do it, in fact he wanted to do it and delve into Loki’s changing identity.

Days ago, the writer pointed out that the greatest attraction of the series was being able to explore a new corner of the Marvel Universe never before explored.

It should also be remembered that yesterday Waldron also confirmed that the events of Loki in this series will have their ramifications in other products of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

The series premieres on the Disney + streaming platform on June 9.

Don’t miss a moment of Marvel Studios’ #Loki. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder when new episodes become available every Wednesday on @DisneyPlus starting June 9. pic.twitter.com/1haT7V5doe – Loki (@LokiOfficial) May 26, 2021

Via information | The Hindu