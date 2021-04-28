Marvel’s Ironheart already has a screenwriter and takes shape

Chinaka Hodge, writer of the Snowpiercer series, was chosen to be part of Ironheart, one of the future projects of Marvel Studios and Disney +.

The agenda of Marvel for the next few years it is already well defined and the audience is very excited about it. One of the company’s projects is the series Ironheart, which has just reported one of the most important signings so far.

The program script will be written by Chinaka hodge, who was in charge of doing the same work in the show TNT, Snowpiercer. Another of his jobs was with Apple tv, where he was in charge of the reboot of Amazing Stories.

Chinaka Hodge will have to write one of the most promising stories of the new phase of the MCU

The appearance of the screenwriter was reported by Variety, a medium that obtained from reliable sources the confirmation of this.

Such news adds to the production a greater representation of an inclusive work team, fighting for equality of opportunity, since the writer is an Afro-descendant woman, who has developed in various professional facets to demonstrate her talents.

The also playwright and poet has written two books, some plays, is the founder of a hip hop collective and was a lecturer at TED.

Much of her career has been seen as a banner in the defense of girls. Surely all these tools will be evidenced in the Ironheart script, which precisely has a young teenager as the protagonist.

What will the series be about?

In the comics, this title refers to a series of numbers starring Riri Williams, a student from MIT, which makes its own version of the armor of Hombre de Hierro. She is later sponsored by Tony Stark so that, somehow, a legacy can remain.

The main character of the series, Williams, will be played by the actress Dominique thorne. Most of the details associated with the future production of Disney +.