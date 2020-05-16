Sonyhas announced new launch plans for ‘Iron Man VR‘, the virtual reality game that suspended its release date in early April with‘The Last of Us Part 2’. According to the company, the title for PlayStation 4 will hit the market on July 3, 2020.

The project developed by the Americans Camouflaj, aims to put players in the shoes ofTony Stark, the billionaire geniuswho, when donning his signature armor, becomes Iron Man, one of the House of Ideas’ most charismatic comic book heroes.

In the experience, players must help Tony in his fight against Ghost anduse the two PlayStation Move motion controlsto activate the repulsion reactors and take to the skies with an arsenal of the latest technology.

The game is made from scratch for virtual reality, so the developer has focused on using this technology to tell the story. That means the player literally puts himself in Tony Stark’s place to interact with the world,choose between different dialogue options and live your life inside and outside the armor.

Like ‘The Last of Us Part 2’, ‘Iron Man VR’ was postponed indefinitely by Sony due to global distribution issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to revealing the arrival date of the game for PSVR, a few days ago the date destined for the new chapter of the history ofEllie and JoelReach the market, it will happen on June 19.

It is worth mentioning that the latest hiatus in the ‘Iron Man VR’ plans is not the first change in his calendar, whose debut was scheduled for February 28, but his arrival was moved until May 5, 2020 with the purpose of refining the final stages of the product. During the weeks leading up to the launch, the publisher has vowed to share more information and, presumably, new scenes from the game.

.