Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game will include costumes from the movies

One of the biggest criticisms that has been heard of the game “Marvel’s Avengers” was the absence of superhero costumes inspired by the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Something that has been solved recently but that for many has taken too long. It seems that this is not going to happen with the new game. “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” which Square Enix is ​​also going to publish.

Those involved in the game confirm that the game heroes, Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Groot and Rocket Raccoon (although we remember that we can only control Star-Lord) will be able to show off your looks from the MCU movies with the possibility of alternative costumes.

The game will not have microtransactions or downloadable content (DLC), so all similar costumes, appearances and extras will be unlockables within the game. The same will happen with the costumes of the film, as confirmed by the executive director of narrative of the game, Mary DeMarle:

We have a lot of costumes in the game. I think we have about 39 different costumes that are in the game, and are inspired by everything, from movies to comics, so you will find some very classic outfits. They are all cosmetic, so they do not affect skills or the way you play.

For now, we have to wait to see what specific outfits / aspects they will be inspired by, although more or less we can get an idea. We do know that for example, the game will include a look inspired by the classic comics, the so-called Old Time Garments of the Guardians that they did show on the day of the presentation.

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 26, 2021. It is a solo action adventure, in which we will manage Peter Quill but we will be able to give orders to the rest of the Guardians. There will be a decision-making system and a skill tree, among other mechanics. Pre-order now to receive classic comic book outfits. In the next weeks / months we will know more about these outfits and how to get them.

Via information | Gamereactor